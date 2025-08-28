Vinamilk showcases 50-year journey at National Exhibition

HÀ NỘI — Vinamilk, Việt Nam’s leading dairy enterprise, proudly participated as one of the country’s exemplary companies at the Exhibition of National Achievements, held in celebration of the 80th anniversary of National Day (1945–2025).

With the theme 'Vinamilk – 50 Years of Pioneering to Elevate Việt Nam and Reach the World', the company’s exhibition space highlighted its journey of growth alongside the nation, from humble beginnings to global brand.

Through modern design, advanced technology showcases and interactive activities, Vinamilk created one of the most engaging destinations of the nine-day exhibition, expecting to welcome up to 120,000 visitors.

A showcase of innovation and leadership

Taking place from August 28 to September 5 at the National Exhibition Centre in Đông Anh, Hà Nội, the exhibition is the largest of its kind to date, featuring 230 booths from 34 provinces, 28 ministries and more than 100 leading State-owned and private enterprises.

Vinamilk’s pavilion stood out with its signature blue branding and immersive displays. Located at the entrance of the 'Nation-Building and Entrepreneurship' section, the booth reflected the role of the private sector in Việt Nam’s development, in line with the spirit of the Politburo's Resolution 68 on fostering private sector growth.

For the first time, Vinamilk presented a comprehensive overview of its technological breakthroughs. A highlight was the demonstration of its dual vacuum 'fresh lock' technology, which removes nearly 50 per cent of free oxygen from raw milk, preserving the natural flavors of 20 grasses and flowers from Vinamilk’s Green Farm eco-farms.

This innovation is the secret behind Vinamilk Green Farm, the first premium fresh milk line in Việt Nam to win top global awards including the Gold Medal from Monde Selection, the Superior Taste Award and the Clean Label Project certification from the US.

In addition to its technology displays, Vinamilk’s booth featured interactive activities for all ages, from nutrition education games to creative 'check-in' corners inspired by the 80th National Day. Thousands of gifts like tote bags, mugs and Vinamilk products were prepared for visitors.

The company also offered direct product experiences with more than 101,000 items distributed at the exhibition’s 'Radiant Việt Nam' zone, including fresh milk, nut milk and ice cream. These activities turned Vinamilk’s space into a vibrant hub for families, young people and international guests.

Vinamilk’s presence at the exhibition coincided with a series of global honours. In 2025, Brand Finance named Vinamilk the world’s most promising dairy brand in its Food & Drink 2025 report. It is the only Southeast Asian dairy brand listed in the world’s top 10 most valuable dairy brands and helped Việt Nam rank among the top five contributors to global dairy brand value — surpassing even countries with long-established dairy industries, such as the US and Finland. Vinamilk also achieved a historic AAA+ brand strength rating for the first time.

According to the 2025 PRIVATE 100 ranking, Vinamilk currently places second among food and beverage companies contributing to the State budget, accounting for 70 per cent of the dairy sector’s total contribution. Since its equitisation in 2003, the company has contributed more than VNĐ98.3 trillion to the State through taxes and dividends.

Vinamilk’s story began in 1976, when Việt Nam entered a new era of nation-building after reunification. From reviving three war-damaged factories, the company produced its first batches of milk to fulfil a mission: making high-quality nutrition accessible to all children across the country.

In the 1990s, as Việt Nam embraced globalisation, Vinamilk became a pioneer in taking Vietnamese dairy abroad, shipping its first powdered milk exports to the Middle East in 1997. Today, Vinamilk products are available in 65 countries, with a diverse portfolio ranging from liquid milk and yogurt to specialised nutrition products.

From restoring production in the early days of reconstruction to introducing world-class innovations in dairy processing, Vinamilk’s journey has been closely intertwined with the country’s own path of development.

As Việt Nam celebrates 80 years of independence, Vinamilk is marking nearly five decades of innovation and resilience, reaffirming its mission to bring high-quality nutrition to generations of Vietnamese while raising the country’s profile on the global dairy map. — VNS