Cheers to 150 years of brewing national pride

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam toasts 80 years of Independence, SABECO is raising more than just a glass — it's raising its profile. The Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation has brought its 150-year brewing legacy to the Exhibition of 80 Years of National Achievements, in a display that reflects not just corporate growth, but a shared national journey of resilience and renewal.

Held under the banner '80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness,' the exhibition runs from August 28 to September 5 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Đông Anh Commune, Hà Nội. With more than 230 booths spotlighting the progress of provinces, ministries and enterprises, SABECO’s stand has drawn attention as a celebration of brewing heritage, cultural identity and national pride.

From Ice Factory to National Icon

SABECO traces its roots back to 1875, when a small ice factory in Sài Gòn laid the foundation for Việt Nam’s brewing industry. By 1949, the first batches of beer were produced, leading to the creation of the legendary 333 brand. In 1985, 333 became Việt Nam’s first canned beer, symbolising modernity and prosperity.

Following national reunification, the establishment of the Saigon Brewery in 1977 marked a new era. During the Đổi mới (Renewal) reforms, SABECO embraced modernisation, investing in advanced technology and management practices to secure market leadership and compete against international players.

Over time, SABECO’s brands — from Bia Saigon Special to 333 — became household names, woven into family gatherings and national celebrations. By 2010, SABECO was producing one billion litres annually, cementing its role as Việt Nam’s leading brewer. Today, with 25 breweries, 11 subsidiaries, and a distribution network of more than 200,000 points, SABECO’s products reach every corner of the country.

SABECO’s reputation has expanded beyond national borders. Since 2019, it has earned nearly 40 international awards, including recognition at the World Beer Awards (UK), Brussels Beer Challenge (Belgium) and International Beer Cup (Japan). These honours not only showcase SABECO’s brewing excellence but also elevate Việt Nam’s profile in the global beverage industry.

Sustainability is central to SABECO’s vision for long-term growth. Since 2019, packaging innovations have cut material use by 15 per cent, and by 2024, all packaging was recyclable or reusable. By 2040, SABECO aims for 100 per cent biodegradable packaging, aligning with Việt Nam’s circular economy goals.

In resource efficiency, more than 50 initiatives over the past five years have reduced water consumption by 65 per cent. These efforts reflect the company’s determination to protect natural resources while maintaining product quality.

Beyond business, SABECO actively contributes to cultural and social development. In 2025, it partnered with the national art programme 'Hà Nội – Eternal Aspiration of Việt Nam,' a highlight of the 80th National Day celebrations, reinforcing its role in honouring national heritage.

Community initiatives such as 'Nâng bước thể thao' and the SABECO Sports Hub promote healthy lifestyles, while youth training programmes empower rural entrepreneurs. Projects like 'Thắp sáng đường quê' and 'Thắp sáng đường biên' bring lighting to rural and border areas, improving safety and living conditions. These initiatives embody SABECO’s philosophy of 'sharing prosperity' and giving back to society.

A legacy for the future

For SABECO, its 150th anniversary is more than a milestone — it is a springboard for the future.

“150 years is an important milestone, but more than that, it marks the beginning of a new journey. SABECO will continue to contribute to the prosperity of Việt Nam and strengthen its position as a national pride on the global stage,” a company representative said.

From humble origins as a small ice factory in Sài Gòn to becoming a global contender, SABECO has grown alongside Việt Nam, embodying the values of resilience, innovation and ambition. Its presence at the Exhibition of 80 Years of National Achievements stands as a reminder of how corporate history can intertwine with national destiny.

With a strong heritage, a commitment to sustainability, and a vision for future growth, SABECO is not only celebrating 150 years of success but also writing the next chapter of its journey — one that continues to accompany Việt Nam into a new era of confidence, resilience, and global ambition. — VNS