ORYZ Saigon is where chef Chris Fong blurs the boundaries between cuisines and cultures. Spending his childhood in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, Chris nurtured his enthusiasm for Eastern Asian cuisine.

He has nearly two decades of fine dining experience, hospitality consultancy experience, and multiple kitchen stints in star-studded kitchens in Singapore.

ORYZ Saigon is listed in the 2024 and 2025 Michelin Guide.

Hong Kong Scallops Cheong Fun is Chris’s Vietnamese take on the famous Cantonese Cheong Fun (rice noodle roll). The dish draws on the local tradition of grilling scallops, then pairs it with Việt Nam’s iconic green chili seafood sauce. This fusion plate bridges classic dim sum comfort with the bold, vibrant flavours of the coast.

Ingredients

For the scallop oil

Neutral oil 200 g

Dried scallops 100 g

For the scallop sheet

Fish paste 150 g

Cream 50 g

Scallop oil 20 g

Fish sauce 3 g

Egg white 20 g

Scallops 250 g

For the green chilli sauce

Green chilli (seedless) 50 g

Green capsicum 60 g

Spring onion 20 g

Roasted garlic 5 g

Dasavi 40 g

Green peppercorn 5 g

Coriander 5 g

Dill 35 g

Fish sauce 13 g

Condensed milk 10 g

Lime juice 10 g

Grapes 200 g

0.2% xanthan gum

Instructions

For the scallop oil

- Blend dried scallops with neutral oil, then confit in the oven at 85°C (or 185°F) for 60 minutes and strain the oil.

For the scallop sheet

- Blend all ingredients and pass through a fine sieve.

- Transfer the mixture into a vacuum bag and spread it thin.

- Steam lightly for three minutes.

For the green chili sauce

- Peel the green capsicum, remove the seeds.

- Blanch the spring onion, dill, and coriander in boiling water, then shock in ice water.

- Blend together with fish sauce, condensed milk, lime juice, and grapes until smooth.

- Strain the mixture, and thicken with 0.2% xanthan gum.

Serving

- Arrange all the elements on a plate and decorate according to your own liking. VNS