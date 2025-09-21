Rare finds and royal flavours reign at Ming

At Ming Restaurant, culinary tradition meets innovation as Executive Chef Zack Trương transforms rare ingredients once reserved for royalty into modern masterpieces. Each dish tells a story, awakening the senses with bold flavours and refined techniques.
One standout offering features tender beef ribs slow-braised for hours in a rich blend of red wine and chicken stock, finished with a smoky tangy BBQ sauce. Served alongside creamy taro mash and a refreshing selection of vegetables, this dish balances rich savoury notes with bright crunchy textures for a truly memorable dining experience.
|Executive Chef Zack Trương of Pan Pacific Hanoi
Ingredients: for four portions
- Beef: 1kg beef short ribs, cut into individual portions
Marinade:
- 1 litre chicken stock
- 200ml red wine
- 5g dried oregano
- 10g salt
- 10g black pepper
Serving sides:
- 1 head of broccoli, cut into florets
- 5-6 baby cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 small pickled daikon radish
- Potatoes or taro root for mashing
- Butter, cream and salt for the mash
- BBQ sauce, to taste
- Sugar, vinegar and salt for pickling
|Beef ribs slow-braised with red wine.
Preparation:
- Combine the beef ribs with the chicken stock, red wine, oregano, salt and pepper. Cover and let it marinate for at least 30 minutes, or for a deeper flavour, overnight in the refrigerator.
- Transfer the beef and marinade to a large pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a low simmer. Cover and braise for 3 hours, or until the beef is fall-off-the-bone tender.
Prepare the sides:
- Pickled Vegetables: Chop the daikon radish and cherry tomatoes in separate bowls, mix equal parts sugar and vinegar with a pinch of salt. Pour the liquid over the vegetables and let them pickle for at least 30 minutes.
- Mashed Potatoes/Taro: Boil your potatoes or taro until fork-tender. Drain well, then mash with butter, a splash of cream and salt to taste until smooth and creamy.
- Blanched Broccoli: Blanch the broccoli florets in a pot of boiling, salted water for 2-3 minutes. Immediately transfer to an ice bath to stop the cooking and preserve the vibrant green colour.
- Once the beef is braised, carefully remove the ribs from the pot and let them drain. In a separate pan, heat a few spoonful of your favourite BBQ sauce. Add the drained beef ribs and toss to coat, gently searing them for a minute or two until heated through.
- Arrange the BBQ-coated beef ribs on a plate. Serve alongside the mashed potatoes or taro, blanched broccoli and a generous portion of the pickled daikon and tomatoes.
|‘Braised Beef Short Rib with BBQ Sauce’ is among the Ming Restaurant’s Palace Grandeur Delights Special Dish.
Ming Restaurant is on 2nd floor, Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình Ward, Hà Nội. Hotline for table reservation 090 177 8318. VNS