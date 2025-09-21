Rare finds and royal flavours reign at Ming

At Ming Restaurant, culinary tradition meets innovation as Executive Chef Zack Trương transforms rare ingredients once reserved for royalty into modern masterpieces. Each dish tells a story, awakening the senses with bold flavours and refined techniques.

One standout offering features tender beef ribs slow-braised for hours in a rich blend of red wine and chicken stock, finished with a smoky tangy BBQ sauce. Served alongside creamy taro mash and a refreshing selection of vegetables, this dish balances rich savoury notes with bright crunchy textures for a truly memorable dining experience.

Ingredients: for four portions

Beef: 1kg beef short ribs, cut into individual portions

Marinade:

1 litre chicken stock

200ml red wine

5g dried oregano

10g salt

10g black pepper

Serving sides:

1 head of broccoli, cut into florets

5-6 baby cherry tomatoes, halved

1 small pickled daikon radish

Potatoes or taro root for mashing

Butter, cream and salt for the mash

BBQ sauce, to taste

Sugar, vinegar and salt for pickling

Preparation:

Combine the beef ribs with the chicken stock, red wine, oregano, salt and pepper. Cover and let it marinate for at least 30 minutes, or for a deeper flavour, overnight in the refrigerator.

Transfer the beef and marinade to a large pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a low simmer. Cover and braise for 3 hours, or until the beef is fall-off-the-bone tender.

Prepare the sides:

Pickled Vegetables: Chop the daikon radish and cherry tomatoes in separate bowls, mix equal parts sugar and vinegar with a pinch of salt. Pour the liquid over the vegetables and let them pickle for at least 30 minutes.

Mashed Potatoes/Taro: Boil your potatoes or taro until fork-tender. Drain well, then mash with butter, a splash of cream and salt to taste until smooth and creamy.

Blanched Broccoli: Blanch the broccoli florets in a pot of boiling, salted water for 2-3 minutes. Immediately transfer to an ice bath to stop the cooking and preserve the vibrant green colour.

Once the beef is braised, carefully remove the ribs from the pot and let them drain. In a separate pan, heat a few spoonful of your favourite BBQ sauce. Add the drained beef ribs and toss to coat, gently searing them for a minute or two until heated through.

Arrange the BBQ-coated beef ribs on a plate. Serve alongside the mashed potatoes or taro, blanched broccoli and a generous portion of the pickled daikon and tomatoes.

Ming Restaurant is on 2nd floor, Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình Ward, Hà Nội. Hotline for table reservation 090 177 8318. VNS