Cuba's top legislator visits industrial park development in Hưng Yên

HƯNG YÊN — President of the National Assembly of People’s Power and President of the Council of State of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández paid a working visit to Nestlé Bông Sen Company and Thăng Long II Industrial Park in Nguyễn Văn Linh Commune, Hưng Yên Province on Saturday, as part of his ongoing official visit to Việt Nam.

The Cuban official appreciated the modern development of Nestlé Bông Sen as well as the synchronised infrastructure investment at the industrial park, which has laid a strong foundation for attracting foreign investment to the area.

He stated that despite the challenges posed by the blockade and embargo policies, Cuba plans to expand several industrial parks in the future, strengthen cooperation, and boost foreign investment attraction through specific preferential mechanisms and policies.

He expressed his hope that enterprises, including Sumitomo Group – the investor of Thăng Long Industrial Park in Việt Nam – will visit, explore the investment environment, and eventually participate in industrial park infrastructure development in Cuba.

Nguyễn Minh Đức, deputy general director of Thăng Long II Industrial Park Co Ltd said that Sumitomo Group is currently developing and operating 10 industrial parks across six countries. In Việt Nam, it manages five industrial parks located in Hà Nội, Hưng Yên, Thanh Hóa, Quảng Trị, and Vĩnh Phúc (now Phú Thọ), mainly hosting Japanese investors engaged in the production of electrical and electronic products, automobile and motorcycle components, metal and mechanical parts, as well as plastic and rubber products.

Thăng Long II Industrial Park was established in 2006, covering a total area of 527 hectares.

The park currently accommodates 82 out of 90 investors from Japan, along with several companies from Việt Nam, the Republic of Korea, and Switzerland, with a total investment capital of US$3.2 billion. It has created jobs for 27,000 workers, and made a significant contribution to the province’s economic development. — VNA/VNS