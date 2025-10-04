AEON opens first shopping centre in Tây Ninh

TÂY NINH — AEON Vietnam Co., Ltd. on October 4 officially inaugurated the AEON Tân An Shopping Centre in Long An Ward, Tây Ninh Province, its eighth shopping centre in Việt Nam and the first in the new Tây Ninh Province.

With an investment of over VNĐ1 trillion (US$38 million), AEON Tân An marks a significant milestone in AEON Group’s accelerated expansion in Việt Nam, one of its key strategic markets after Japan.

Located in the province’s new administrative centre, along Hùng Vương arterial road, near National Highway 1A, and just one kilometre from the HCM City–Trung Lương Expressway, AEON Tân An enjoys a prime position with excellent transport connectivity.

Built under the concept of a “Daily Community Park,” the centre blends a modern aesthetic with a strong connection to nature, creating an eco-friendly and welcoming atmosphere. It features around 30 brands, including the AEON Tân An General Merchandise Store, fashion, sports, books, cafés, restaurants, cinemas, and family entertainment facilities, offering customers a convenient, all-in-one shopping and leisure experience.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tezuka Daisuke, Executive Officer and Chief Vietnam Business Officer of AEON Group, cum General Director of AEON Vietnam Co., Ltd., said: “As an important first step in our growth strategy, we are proud to open AEON Tân An Shopping Centre here in Tây Ninh – a dynamic gateway to the Mekong Delta with great potential for future development.”

“AEON Group has regarded, and will continue to regard, Việt Nam as one of the most important regions for the group’s overall strategy,” he said.

He added that this large-scale investment will not only contribute to the region’s economic development but also create around 1,000 new jobs, promote Tây Ninh’s outstanding products and further drive local prosperity.

Nguyễn Văn Út, chairman of Tây Ninh People’s Committee, said the project represents both economic and social progress for the province. Beyond its investment scale, the centre would help improve living standards and shape a modern urban landscape.

Its opening “not only reaffirms Tây Ninh’s reputation as a safe, attractive and promising investment destination, but also marks the emergence of a new symbol of integration and development, elevating the province’s position on both the regional and national economic map,” he said.

Ono Masuo, Consul General of Japan in HCM City, expressed his hope that the shopping centre “will further deepen the local community’s fondness for Japan.” — VNS