Two Vietnamese products subject to India’s anti-dumping investigation

HÀ NỘI — India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has initiated two anti-dumping investigations involving goods originating from Việt Nam, specifically solar encapsulant materials and cold-rolled stainless steel of grades 300-400.

According to information from the website of the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the DGTR has announced the initiation of anti-dumping investigations on solar encapsulant materials imported from or originating in the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and Việt Nam, as well as cold-rolled stainless steel of grades 300–400 from China, Indonesia, and Việt Nam.

For solar encapsulant materials, the investigated products fall under the HS codes of: 39019000, 39201019, 39201099, 39202090, 39206190, 39206290, 39209919, 39209932, 39209939, 39209992, and 39209999.

The petitioner is M/s RenewSys India Pvt. Ltd., which also proposed the product classification codes.

The DGTR has requested that all interested parties submit their comments, along with detailed explanations, on the scope of the investigated products and product classifications (if any) within 15 days from the date of the initiation notice.

The anti-dumping investigation period is from April 1, 2024, to March 31 this year.

The injury investigation period includes the years 2021–2022, 2022–2023, 2023–2024 and the dumping investigation period.

For cold-rolled stainless steel of grades 300–400, the investigated products fall under the HS codes of: 721990, 721911, 721912, 721913, 721914, 721921, 721922, 721923, 721924, 721931, 721932 (repeated), 721933, 721934, 721935, 722011, 722012, 722020, and 722090.

The petitioner in this case is the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA), which alleges that domestic producers of cold-rolled stainless steel of grades 300–400 have suffered injury due to dumped imports from the three aforementioned countries.

The anti-dumping investigation period for this product is also from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, with the injury analysis covering 2021–2022; 2022–2023; 2023–2024, and the dumping period itself.

TRAV said that Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters involved in these investigations must submit their responses to the DGTR’s questionnaire within 30 days from the date of receipt of the initiation notice.

Failure to comply might result in the DGTR concluding that the Vietnamese parties are non-cooperative, and applying adverse facts available to calculate the dumping margins, the authority said.

Enterprises may also submit a request to the DGTR for an extension of the response deadline, provided it is sent before the initial deadline expires.

The authority also recommended that relevant industry associations and Vietnamese producers and exporters under investigation closely monitor their export volumes of the investigated products to India, and thoroughly review India’s anti-dumping investigation regulations.

Associations and businesses should submit complete and truthful responses to the questionnaire. In case the DGTR does not select a mandatory respondent, all exporting companies must respond to the questionnaire. — VNS