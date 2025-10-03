MoIT prepares draft decree to boost rice exports

HÀ NỘI The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is preparing a draft decree to replace current regulations on rice export businesses, in a bid to simplify procedures, cut back on overlapping rules and help boost exports amid a challenging global market.

The draft decree would replace Decree 107/2018/NĐ-CP and Decree 01/2025/NĐ-CP, which amended several provisions of the former decree.

Decree 107, issued in August 2018 and effective from October that year, established a clear legal framework for rice exports, helping to safeguard food security, stabilise the domestic market, promote sustainable production and enhance the global reputation of Vietnamese rice. With the introduction of Decree 01/2025 earlier this year, the regulations were further refined to reflect new developments in the sector.

Over the past seven years, implementation of these decrees has yielded significant results. Responsibilities among ministries, agencies and local authorities have been clearly defined, rice exports have grown rapidly and farmers have benefitted from better market prices for their crops.

The rice export sector has also made large contributions to national GDP, while simplified administrative procedures have enabled more Vietnamese traders to participate in the market. At the same time, the country has managed to maintain its traditional key markets for centralised contracts.

Yet, alongside these successes, new challenges and regulatory overlaps have emerged, making it necessary to develop a replacement decree. The draft under preparation seeks to simplify procedures, reduce business conditions, cut compliance costs and shorten processing times.

It also proposes stronger sanctions against violations, the introduction of enterprise credit ratings, revised rules for negotiating and implementing centralised export contracts and clearer responsibilities for ministries, agencies and provincial people’s committees.

The draft consists of five chapters and 27 articles, covering general provisions, business conditions and licensing, rice export management, responsibilities of State bodies and implementation measures. Post-inspection of business conditions will be delegated to provincial people’s committees, while the reporting requirements for traders will be reduced to a single monthly report.

MoIT is now finalising the draft decree and will soon submit it to the Government for approval, with the aim of providing the most favourable and transparent legal framework for the continued development of Việt Nam's rice export sector. VNS