China Southern Airlines launches Shenzhen–Đà Nẵng route

ĐÀ NẴNG — China Southern Airlines has launched a direct air route connecting Đà Nẵng and Shenzhen, China, with six return flights scheduled this month.

Airline representative Mairehaba Yisilayili made the announcement at the welcome ceremony for the first flight on October 2, which carried 170 passengers from Shenzhen.

Director of the Đà Nẵng Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trương Thị Hồng Hạnh said the air route would help boost tourism in the city as well as trade and services between Đà Nẵng and Shenzhen.

She noted that China is Đà Nẵng's second major tourism market after South Korea and Taiwan (China).

Last month, the cruise ship Star Voyager carried more than 1,200 Chinese tourists to visit popular destinations in the central beach city.

In the first seven months of 2025, Đà Nẵng hosted 10.7 million tourists, of which 4.2 million were international visitors.

Đà Nẵng International Airport has 29 direct air routes, 21 of which are international, seeing an average of 102 flights per day.

More than 21,000 domestic and international flights carrying 3.5 million passengers are expected to arrive at the city’s airport in the fourth quarter of 2025. — VNS