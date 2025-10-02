Việt Nam commits to digital finance, global cooperation: Deputy PM

BERLIN — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình reaffirmed the Vietnamese Government’s commitment to closer cooperation with the Society for Worldwide Interbank and Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) and other global financial institutions and pledged to speed up digital transformation to build a modern and secure financial system.

Meeting with SWIFT Chief Executive Officer Javier Perez Tasso while attending annual SIBOS 2025 Frankfurt, exhibition and networking event organised by SWIFT for the financial industry, Bình expressed his impression of the event’s influence on the global financial community and suggested SWIFT consider organising a future SIBOS in Việt Nam, positioning the country as a dynamic and emerging financial hub in the region.

He praised the society’s efforts in connecting the international financial system and thanked SWIFT’s partnership over more than three decades, helping the State Bank of Vietnam and other credit institutions of Việt Nam develop a safe and modern international payment system.

Sharing Việt Nam’s progress in building an international financial centre in HCM City and Đà Nẵng City, Bình said this is a major policy approved by the National Assembly, aimed at making Việt Nam a regional and global financial destination, creating new momentum for economic development.

Việt Nam wants to receive support from international financial organisations, including SWIFT, so that its international financial centre could be aligned with global financial system, especially in the fields of payments and digital financial services, Bình said.

The SWIFT leader underscored Việt Nam’s significance in the society’s global development strategy, affirming its continued coordination to foster international financial connectivity.

He said SWIFT will unveil a new strategic direction at SIBOS, including the implementation of blockchain in its technology infrastructure to support secure payment of digital assets like tokens and stablecoin, stressing that this is a bold step that will open new cooperation opportunities for developing economies like Việt Nam.

Visiting the State Bank of Vietnam’s booth arranged at the event from September 29 to October 2, Bình praised the banking sector’s pioneering role in innovation and application of financial technologies, while affirming that attending SIBOS 2025 Frankfurt helps popularise Vietna Việt Nam’s finance – banking industry and creates opportunities for experience sharing to improve competitiveness as well as promoting the development of the international financial centre.

SIBOS drew more than 10,000 participants, including global policymakers, financial leaders, and technology experts. With over 500 speakers, 250 sessions, and 120 exhibition booths, discussions spanned a wide range of fields such as payments, securities, foreign exchange, trade, AI, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

Originally launched as a banking seminar in 1978, SIBOS has evolved into a premier global forum, held across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

Vietnam has attended in SIBOS since 2009, with the central bank coordinating with major commercial banks to organise joint exhibitions in Hong Kong (China) in 2009, Singapore in 2015, Beijing in 2024, and Frankfurt this year. — VNA/VNS