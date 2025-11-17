Vietnam 2.0 investor conference to spotlight new “Dragon Rising” growth phase

HCM CITY — More than 100 leading investors from Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, Europe and the UK will gather in HCM City early next month for the Dynam Investor Conference 2025, one of the year’s most anticipated international investment events.

Held under the theme “Vietnam 2.0 – Unlocking the Next Growth Phase,” the two-day event on December 3-4 will explore Việt Nam’s transformation into a new era of accelerated and sustainable growth.

The conference, jointly organised by Dynam Capital Ltd (Guernsey), Vantage Point Asset Management (Singapore) and Shinec Vietnam, aims to open new channels for long-term foreign capital into one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic economies.

According to the organisers, the event will feature in-depth analyses, candid dialogues and direct networking with top Vietnamese business leaders and policymakers.

It will bring together global financial experts to discuss ways to strengthen Việt Nam’s capital markets and build a more transparent and sustainable financial ecosystem.

Key sessions will focus on macroeconomic trends, market outlooks and investment opportunities in infrastructure, energy, environment and technology.

The event follows a successful Melbourne VPAM Vietnam Investment Roadshow, which gathered major institutional investors such as Future Fund, Macquarie Group, Morgan Stanley, Smorgon Family Office, Myer Group, Farrer Capital, Bloomberg and Navigate Australia.

Discussions during the roadshow identified Việt Nam as one of Asia’s next key growth markets, reflecting growing global investor interest in infrastructure, manufacturing and capital markets.

“Việt Nam is no longer just a ‘rising star’, it has become a soaring dragon,” said Ken Atkinson, senior advisor to the organisers.

“This conference serves as a bridge for global investors to seize golden opportunities and help build a prosperous and sustainable future for Việt Nam.”

With billions of dollars in potential investments, the conference is expected to attract significant attention from the international financial community and provide a platform for Vietnamese enterprises to connect with high-quality foreign capital. — VNS