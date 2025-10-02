Vietnamese textile firms shine at Asia’s premier fashion trade fair

TOKYO — More than a dozen prominent textile and fashion enterprises from HCM City are participating in the Fashion World Tokyo (FaW Tokyo) 2025, Japan’s leading event for fashion, materials and technology which opened on October 1, aiming to showcase their supply capabilities and explore market expansion opportunities.

Attendees in the three-day event can check out products from sixteen HCM City firms showcasing items that use unique local materials, including fabrics made from eco-friendly fibres such as PinaLina pineapple fibre, lotus fibre and coffee fibre, underscoring Việt Nam’s commitment to using sustainable materials for global fashion.

Vietnamese exhibitors also showed off their circular and sustainable breakthroughs, highlighting quality fashion products that integrate green technology, reflecting a global trend towards sustainability.

These companies are eager to strengthen Việt Nam-Japan trade relations by expanding cooperation in sustainable fashion research, supply and distribution. They also seek to assert Việt Nam’s position on the global fashion map through indigenous materials and green technology.

Lê Nguyễn Trang Nhã, vice chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Textile and Apparel Association, told the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Tokyo that Vietnamese firms are showcasing local materials, offering original design manufacturing (ODM) solutions and adopting green, digital production technologies for global customers, especially in Japan.

She added that another key goal is to bring Vietnamese designers’ creativity to the international market.

As for cooperation potential with Japanese firms, Nhã noted existing ties between association members and Japanese partners. Participation in FaW Tokyo 2025 will enhance understanding of Japanese customer demands, enabling Vietnamese garment and textile firms to develop sustainable products aligned with current consumer trends.

Ryosuke Ando, general director of F&B Company, expressed enthusiasm about combining Japanese technology with Việt Nam’s rapid growth to create better products and fabrics.

He said he was intrigued by fabrics made from pineapple leaf and coffee fibres, adding that he hopes these new materials will bring opportunities for environmentally friendly textiles in Japan, where traditional materials like washi paper and paper-based fabrics are also popular.

Chisato Miyawaki, executive manager of International Sales and Marketing at RX Japan Ltd., the FaW Tokyo organiser, highlighted Việt Nam as a vital business partner for Japan’s garment sector. Miyawaki emphasised RX’s commitment to promoting Vietnamese companies and integrating them more deeply into Japan’s garment industry.

FaW Tokyo, held biennially in the Japanese capital, is the country’s largest fashion trade fair and one of Asia’s most influential. The event gathers global brands, textile suppliers, designers and innovators to connect with leading retailers and OEM/ODM partners. It offers Vietnamese textile businesses a key gateway to the Japanese and wider Asian markets. — VNA/VNS