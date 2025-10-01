SEMIEXPO Vietnam 2025 to spotlight Việt Nam’s semiconductor ambitions

HÀ NỘI — SEMIEXPO Vietnam 2025 will take place in Hà Nội on November 7–8, underscoring the country’s determination to strengthen its role in the global semiconductor supply chain.

Co-organised by the National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the global semiconductor association SEMI, the exhibition will run under the theme “Powering Việt Nam’s Semiconductor Ambition.”

Now in its second year, the event is expected to welcome over 5,000 participants, including senior government leaders, leading technology corporations, international organisations, research institutes, universities, and global experts. The programme will feature exhibitions, high-level policy dialogues, market updates and talent development initiatives, opening new avenues for public–private, cross-sector and international cooperation.

Việt Nam’s semiconductor industry has been gaining strong momentum, with revenues projected to expand by 11.6 per cent annually through 2027. The country is moving beyond its traditional focus on assembly and testing to advance into integrated circuit design, packaging and its first approved semiconductor fabrication plant. Nearly 170 high-tech FDI projects are underway, alongside new partnerships with Japan, Taiwan (China) and other international players.

“Việt Nam proudly welcomes SEMIEXPO Vietnam for the second year, showcasing our commitment to a world-class semiconductor ecosystem,” said Võ Xuân Hoài, deputy director of NIC, at a press briefing on October 1. “Through sound policies, international cooperation and investments in R&D and human resources, we are laying the groundwork for long-term growth. SEMIEXPO Vietnam is not just an exhibition—it is a catalyst for deeper integration into the global semiconductor value chain.”

Linda Tan, President of SEMI Southeast Asia, called the event a milestone in Việt Nam’s high-tech journey.

“SEMIEXPO Vietnam 2025 is honoured to host distinguished leaders from the Government of Việt Nam, whose participation reflects the country’s strong commitment to building a resilient, future-ready economy,” she said.

She also highlighted the Suppliers Sourcing Programme, which will connect global buyers with domestic suppliers for the first time, and the NextGen Hub, designed to link academia with industry while showcasing innovative breakthroughs.

Both international and domestic enterprises will be in the spotlight. Intel, the first high-tech investor in Việt Nam’s semiconductor industry, reaffirmed its long-term commitment.

“With nearly 20 years of partnership, we value the Government of Việt Nam’s efforts to implement the Semiconductor Development Strategy to 2030, with a vision to 2050,” said Đỗ Thị Thu Hương, Intel’s Director for Government Affairs in Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, FPT Semiconductor, founded in 2022, has emerged as a domestic pioneer, commercialising over 18 chip lines and planning to launch the country’s first semiconductor testing facility in Đà Nẵng this year.

“We will continue working with domestic and international partners to turn opportunities into reality, advancing the vision of ‘Chip Make in Việt Nam’,” said Nguyễn Thị Hồng Vân, representative of FPT Semiconductor. — VNS