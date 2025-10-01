Germany commits to supporting Việt Nam in strengthening innovation ecosystem: GIZ

HÀ NỘI — Germany is committed to sharing lessons learned, exploring advanced technologies together and supporting Việt Nam in strengthening its innovation ecosystem, said Sascha Hocke, deputy country director of Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Việt Nam.

He made the remarks on Wednesday at the signing ceremony of an implementation agreement for the project “Clean, Affordable, and Secure Energy for Southeast Asia implemented in Việt Nam” (CASE Việt Nam) between the State Agency for Technology and Innovation under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) and GIZ.

The event was held as part of the Innovate Vietnam (National Innovation Day) at the National Innovation Centre in Hà Nội.

Hocke said "Technology and innovation are at the heart of every successful energy transition. Germany’s own Energiewende has shown how policies, research, and collaboration between government, academia and industry can unlock new industries, jobs and community engagement.”

“Việt Nam’s recent policy directions, such as Resolution 57 on innovation and Resolution 70 on energy security, provide a strong foundation for similar success,” he said.

The CASE project aims to support Việt Nam's energy transition, striving to build a sustainable, reliable and affordable energy system while contributing to the nation's commitments under the Paris Agreement.

The project's core focus is to build a scientific and practical foundation to promote technology transfer, development, and innovation in the energy sector; assess the technological capabilities of businesses and research institutions; strengthening the connection between research and business communities in adopting foreign technologies and forecasting human resource needs during Việt Nam's energy transition.

Nguyễn Mai Dương, director of the State Agency for Technology and Innovation, said MOST is focusing on promoting policies to support innovative businesses, enhancing research and technology transfer in clean energy, fostering linkages between research institutes, universities, and businesses, developing the science and technology market and enhancing the capacity for localizing renewable energy technologies.

"The CASE Việt Nam project will help Vietnamese businesses participate more deeply in the global value chain for the clean energy sector," he said.

Vũ Chi Mai, project director of CASE Việt Nam, said during the implementation phase in Việt Nam, CASE will focus on connecting domestic stakeholders with international organisations in research and technology development, studying innovation indicators in the renewable energy sector and assessing the financial and infrastructure capacities of Vietnamese companies in providing renewable energy equipment and services.

According to GIZ, the signing and implementation of the CASE Việt Nam project not only contribute to fostering a sustainable energy transition but also serve as a vivid testament to the long-standing and reliable friendship and cooperation between the two nations, heading toward the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Germany diplomatic relations in October 2025. VNS