Việt Nam unveils PII, Hà Nội tops 2025 rankings

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has issued its Provincial Innovation Index (PII) 2025, a comprehensive tool designed to measure the innovation capacity of provinces and cities nationwide.

The index, announced at the National Innovation Day on October 1, offers policymakers and local leaders a scientific basis to craft strategies that advance socio-economic development through science, technology, and innovation.

The PII was created to provide a realistic and holistic picture of how local economies are performing in terms of innovation-driven growth.

By identifying strengths, weaknesses and untapped potential across 52 component indicators, the index equips local authorities with evidence-based guidance to set priorities and design policies aligned with their unique contexts.

Structured around two key groups, innovation inputs and innovation outputs, the PII framework reflects global best practices.

It was developed with methodology, models and calculation techniques transferred from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which also manages the Global Innovation Index (GII).

According to WIPO, Việt Nam joins China, Colombia, the European Union (EU) and India as pioneers in creating provincial-level innovation indices, underscoring its commitment to embedding innovation at the heart of economic governance.

The results placed Hà Nội at the top of the 2025 ranking, marking the third consecutive year the capital has maintained its leading position.

With 18 of 52 indicators ranked first nationwide, Hà Nội’s performance reaffirms its role as the country’s innovation hub and a driver of socio-economic transformation.

HCM City retained second place for the third year running, leading the infrastructure pillar and excelling in 13 indicators overall.

A standout this year was Quảng Ninh Province, which rose from a Top 10 position in both 2023 and 2024 to claim third place this year. The province topped seven indicators, reflecting its growing emphasis on innovation as a key element of regional development.

Hải Phòng and Huế completed the Top 5, each showing consistent progress in integrating science and technology into local growth models. — BIZHUB/VNS