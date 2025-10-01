Politics & Law
Home Economy

Royal De Heus expands Asian footprint with acquisition of CJ Feed & Care

October 01, 2025 - 15:38
The acquisition of CJ Feed & Care strengthens De Heus' position in Asia, provides strategic access to South Korea and the Philippines, and reinforces its commitment to independent farmers across the region.
This acquisition marks a major milestone for both De Heus and Việt Nam’s livestock sector, enhancing its ability to support farmers in the Asia region

HÀ NỘI - Royal De Heus on October 1 signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100 per cent of CJ Feed & Care’s operations in Việt Nam, Indonesia, South Korea, Cambodia, and the Philippines.

The transaction marks a significant step in De Heus' long-term growth strategy. It reflects De Heus' continued ambition to provide access to safe, nutritious, and affordable food by supporting independent livestock and aquaculture farmers in key growth markets. This acquisition includes 17 feed mills.

Since entering Việt Nam in 2009, De Heus has steadily built a strong presence across Asia. The acquisition of CJ Feed & Care reinforces its position in Việt Nam, Indonesia, and Cambodia, while enabling direct market access to South Korea and the Philippines - two strategically important countries with significant growth potential in animal protein production.

Consistent with its strategy as an animal nutrition-focused company, De Heus reaffirms its commitment to independent farmers. This acquisition facilitates broader access to high-quality nutrition, genetics, and technical support for farmers, while actively contributing to the development of a competitive and resilient livestock farming sector.

Together with strategic partners Topigs Norsvin and Hùng Nhơn, De Heus advances high-tech farming towards a sustainable value chain

Gabor Fluit, CEO of Royal De Heus, said: “We are excited to have signed this Share Purchase Agreement. This acquisition marks a significant step in strengthening our footprint across Asia. By combining our expertise in animal nutrition, farm management, and animal health with CJ Feed & Care’s strong local presence, we can create even greater value for our customers, partners, and the wider sector. Together, we will continue empowering independent farmers and contributing to a more resilient and sustainable food system for generations to come.”

Johan van den Ban, CEO of De Heus Việt Nam and Asia, added: “This acquisition marks a major milestone for both De Heus and Việt Nam’s livestock sector. It not only expands our operational footprint but also enhances our ability to support farmers in the Asia region with sustainable, high-quality feed, genetics, on-farm support, and access to finance solutions.

“We will continue to establish partnerships with farmers, dealers, investors, and public stakeholders. Our strategic partners Topigs Norsvin and Bel Ga are committed to further improving the swine and poultry sectors in our existing markets, as well as in the new markets we will enter through this acquisition. De Heus will ensure this is done with respect for, and in line with, the requirements of the national authorities to boost productivity, strengthen agricultural value chains, and promote environmentally responsible farming practices that contribute to long-term food security.”

As a key strategic partner of De Heus in Việt Nam, the Hùng Nhơn Group remains committed to continued investment in high-tech agricultural zones. These efforts aim to meet the growing demand for high-quality swine and poultry genetics, contributing to the advancement of Việt Nam’s livestock sector.

Pending customary regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026.-VNS

