Campaign against food waste launched with “Green Hero” recycling initiative  

HCM CITY — The “Food for Change 2025” campaign together with “Green Hero” initiative against food loss and waste was officially launched in HCM City on the occasion of the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (September 29).

The launching event was co-organised by Việt Nam Food Bank Network, the Global FoodBanking Network (GFN), social enterprise Green Journey, the Farmer Việt Nam Network, and the HCM City Culinary Association.

It marks the third consecutive year the campaign has been held, coinciding with World Food Day (October 16) and bringing together hundreds of initiatives across more than 50 countries.

With the message “Food for Change”, this year campaign and Green Hero initiative represent important steps towards the country’s Net Zero 2050 commitment, aiming to create a sustainable future for both communities and the planet.

At the national level, the campaign features a series of activities, including the Food Forum connecting experts, businesses and policymakers; the introduction of the Green Hero food waste recycling model; the launch of the Chef Action Network; and community programmes such as FoodHero scholarships for students interested in agriculture, food and sustainability.

Green Hero, the flagship programme of this year’s campaign, is designed to recycle food waste at the source and transform it into compost, soil nutrients or animal feed through technologies such as black soldier fly and earthworm farming.

It also seeks to create a circular food ecosystem by connecting restaurants, supermarkets, wholesale markets and farms.

In its pilot phase in 2025, Green Hero will be deployed in wholesale markets, schools, hotels, restaurants and student dormitories, using on-site processing machines to reduce landfill pressure while generating fertiliser for green agriculture.

The initiative also partners with universities to promote waste sorting education and inspire young people to become “Green Heroes” in their daily lives.

Nguyễn Tuấn Khởi, Chairman of the Việt Nam Food Bank Network and founder of Green Hero, said food is life, and every shared meal carries profound human value.

"Food for Change" is not only a call to fight food waste but also a commitment to shaping a more sustainable future for Việt Nam and the world.

“If food’s journey is not well managed, it ends up in landfills instead of bringing value to people and the environment,” he said.

Green Hero sees food waste not only as an environmental challenge but also as an opportunity to build a sustainable recycling ecosystem that can turn waste into fertiliser, regenerated food or clean energy, he added.

Lê Nhật Thùy, senior vice president and chairwoman of the C.P. Việt Nam Charity Foundation, said that while operating in the food and agriculture sectors, the company is acutely aware of its responsibility to reduce waste, protect the environment and support vulnerable communities.

“Food for Change 2025 is an opportunity for businesses and society to work hand in hand towards a green and sustainable future,” she said.

Green Hero is designed as a multidimensional ecosystem that raises awareness, applies technology, links farmers and cooperatives, and develops regenerative farms and innovation hubs.

Beyond major cities, the campaign will also expand into rural areas to help reduce pollution, regenerate resources and support green livelihoods.

As part of the programme, the Việt Nam Food Bank Network and the HCM City Culinary Association signed a strategic partnership to strengthen efforts to prevent food loss and waste in the F&B sector and at culinary festivals. — VNS