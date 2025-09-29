Politics & Law
Society

Tornadoes kill six, flatten homes as Typhoon Bualoi batters northern province Ninh Bình

September 29, 2025 - 10:25
At least six people were killed and many others injured as tornadoes and torrential rain triggered by Typhoon Bualoi tore through Ninh Bình Province, toppling homes, snapping power lines and damaging sea dikes.
A house in Ninh Bình collapsed during the storm. — VNA/VNS Photo

NINH BÌNH — Typhoon Bualoi triggered violent tornadoes and torrential rain across coastal communes of the northern province Ninh Bình on Monday morning, leaving at least six people dead, dozens injured and widespread destruction.

Thịnh Long Commune was among the first areas hit, where strong winds ripped the roofs off several houses and caused one death along with multiple injuries.

Just hours earlier, part of the local sea dike had failed, forcing emergency crews to carry out urgent repairs through the night.

The worst toll came in Quỹ Nhất Commune, where several homes collapsed. Local officials reported four deaths, including one person who died later in hospital, and three others injured.

In Hải Anh Commune, tornadoes toppled dozens of electricity poles, destroyed homes and killed one person.

A house collapsed from a tornado in Quý Nhất Commune. — VNA/VNS Photo

Rescue teams have been mobilised to clear debris, restore essential services and move families out of unsafe areas.

Authorities cautioned that weakened dikes and damaged infrastructure still pose risks, and urged vigilance as recovery continues. — VNS

