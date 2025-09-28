Politics & Law
Home Society

Three workers killed, two injured in mining accident in northern province

September 28, 2025 - 17:51
A gas incident at Dương Huy Coal Company’s mine site in Quảng Ninh on September 28 left three workers dead and two others injured, prompting immediate rescue efforts and provincial support for the victims’ families.
Deputy Chairman of the Quảng Ninh provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Văn Công and Vinacomin leadership direct the measures in response to the fatal incident on September 28. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG NINH — A mining accident at Dương Huy Coal Company in the northeastern province of Quảng Ninh on Sunday resulted in three fatalities and two injuries, local authorities confirmed.

At around 10:35am, a methane gas incident occurred inside an underground tunnel at the company’s mine site, trapping five workers from the No.3 Tunnel Construction Workshop under the Mine Construction Company – a contractor for Dương Huy Coal.

Upon receiving reports, Quảng Ninh Party Secretary Vũ Đại Thắng and Provincial People’s Committee Chairman Bùi Văn Khắng directed immediate rescue efforts. Deputy Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyễn Văn Công led a provincial working group to the site alongside executives of Việt Nam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) to oversee the operation.

By 12:30am, rescue teams had managed to bring out two workers alive and rushed them to Quảng Ninh General Hospital, where their condition was later stabilised. At 1:30pm, the remaining three workers were found but had succumbed to the incident.

The victims were identified as Nguyễn Văn Đức (born 1983, from Hải Phòng City), Hà Văn Oai (born 1988, from Lai Châu Province), and Trang A Chúng (born 2002, from Cao Bằng Province).

The site of Dương Huy coal company, where the incident took place on September 28. — VNA/VNS Photo

Later in the afternoon, Chairman Khắng visited the hospital to express condolences and encouragement to the injured workers. Provincial authorities instructed the provincial health department, Vinacomin, and Mông Dương Ward People’s Committee to provide assistance to the affected families.

Immediate financial support of VNĐ25 million (about US$950) per deceased worker has been allocated.  Mine Construction Company has given VNĐ500 million for each of the deceased victim's family.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by relevant agencies. — VNS

