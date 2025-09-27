Việt Nam’s 80-year journey celebrated in Canada

OTTAWA – The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada recently hosted a ceremony marking the 80th National Day of Việt Nam (September 2) and showcasing the country as a resilient and culturally rich nation through a special cultural performance.

The event attracted nearly 400 guests, including officials and parliamentarians of Canada, foreign diplomats, international experts and scholars interested in Việt Nam, and representatives of the Vietnamese community from across the North American country.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Phạm Vinh Quang gave a brief review of Việt Nam’s eight-decade journey, driven by its people’s aspirations for independence, freedom, and a strong and prosperous socialist country.

Highlighting the sound connections between Việt Nam and Canada, he said they were built on sustainable cooperation and profound trust, with both sides viewing each other as true friends and important partners.

Rob Oliphant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, perceived that bilateral ties had been flourishing over years.

He said he was moved by the artists wearing Canadian flag-themed áo dài and performing the two countries’ national anthems at the ceremony, considering this a symbol of the countries’ bonds.

Oliphant also appreciated the contributions by the nearly 300,000 Vietnamese-Canadians, who have served as a bridge helping enhance mutual understanding.

Meanwhile, Senator Yuen Pau Woo and member of the House of Commons Shaun Chen, who co-chair the Canada – Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group, noted they were impressed with the development of bilateral ties, as well as Việt Nam’s successes over 80 years since gaining independence.

At the event, Việt Nam’s development was reflected in a traditional art performance directed by áo dài designer Sĩ Hoàng. The performance featured both Vietnamese artists and overseas Vietnamese people, offering participants a glance at the country’s traditional culture. — VNA/VNS