PeaceTrees Việt Nam sows seed of Peace in Việt Nam

QUẢNG TRỊ - PeaceTrees Vietnam (PTVN) – the first US-based NGO permitted to work in Việt Nam to address the dangers of wartime explosives – recently celebrated the 30th anniversary on the journey of its humanitarian mission clearing unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the heavily bombarded Quảng Trị Province.

PTVN reported that it cleared and restored over 46 million square metres of land (equivalent to 4,600ha), while over 157,000 dangerous explosive materials including bombs, mines, mortars, and grenades had been collected and destroyed.

The NGO also provided explosive ordnance risk education to more than 230,000 people, mostly children, building 24 classrooms and kindergartens, reaching 6,400 children in remote and ethnic minority communities, two community centres, 100 family homes, 12 libraries, while 4,200 scholarships had been given to disadvantaged children, especially girls and children of UXO victims.

More than 1,277 volunteers, sponsors, and diplomats have been brought to Việt Nam through exchange programmes, and more than 50,000 trees were planted on land once contaminated by the explosive remnants of war.

Claire Yunker, Executive Director of PeaceTrees Vietnam (PTVN), shared the humanitarian cause over the past three decades.

“Thirty years ago in Quảng Trị, a small group of Vietnamese and American partners stood together on land still scarred by war. The land was known to be dangerous, littered with unexploded ordnance, and the people lived with daily reminders of the past. With courage and trust, they envisioned a future of friendship and renewal – one that could be built step by step, hand in hand. That vision became the foundation of PeaceTrees Vietnam,” Claire Yunker said.

“Over three decades, together we have cleared thousands of acres of land and removed and destroyed more than 157,000 explosive remnants of war. We have built kindergartens, libraries, and community centres; supported livelihoods through new crops and agricultural training; provided scholarships and mine risk education for children; and nurtured PeaceTrees Friendship Park into the vibrant forest we see today.”

Founded in 1995 shortly after the normalisation of US-Việt Nam relations, PTVN began operations in January 1996, led by co-founders Jerilyn Brusseau and her husband, Danaan Parry.

Jerilyn Brusseau, co-founder, sent a deeply moving message from Seattle to the celebration by saying “Thirty years ago, July 11, 1995 changed the course of history for two nations. Let us move forward together on the path ahead – together planting peace trees, nurturing hope, honouring memories – until every field, every school, every village is safe, prosperous, and full of opportunities for the future.”

Trần Phú Cường, director of the People’s Aid Coordinating Committee (PACCOM), under Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations, reaffirmed:” Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations, PACCOM are committed to continuing our partnership with PeaceTrees Vietnam; supporting the organisation in effectively implementing programmes and projects in Việt Nam.”

He said PeaceTrees Vietnam had grown into a trusted bridge, connecting the goodwill of international friends with the urgent needs and aspirations of the Vietnamese people. VNS