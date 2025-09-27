Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Jealous rage sparks triple homicide in Phú Thọ

September 27, 2025 - 15:10
Major General Nguyễn Minh Tuấn, director of Phú Thọ provincial police, personally inspected the crime scenes and interrogated the suspect overnight. Within two hours of the initial report, police units tracked down and arrested the suspect.
Major General Nguyễn Minh Tuấn, director of Phú Thọ provincial police, personally interrogated murder suspect Vũ Phương Nhung. — Photo from the police

HÀ NỘI — Authorities in the northern province of Phú Thọ have confirmed jealousy was the motive behind a shocking triple homicide that left three people dead on Friday night.

The provincial police said on Saturday morning that investigators had completed initial procedures to prosecute and detain Vũ Phương Nhung (born 1987, resident of Liên Minh Commune, Phú Thọ) on charges of murder.

According to police, the killings began around 8:10pm on September 26 at Phú Hà Industrial Park, where Nhung fatally stabbed his wife Cao Thị Yến (born 1995, from Liên Minh Commune), along with Nguyễn Văn Nghĩa (born 1988, from Bình Ca Commune, Tuyên Quang Province). Both victims died at the scene.

Afterwards, Nhung rode his motorbike to the home of Nguyễn Tiến Đạt (born 1985, resident of Vân Phú Ward, Phú Thọ) and stabbed him as well. Despite being rushed to the provincial general hospital, Đạt succumbed to his injuries.

Phú Thọ police said Nhung and Yến were married and had two children, aged four and seven. Investigators believe Nhung, consumed by jealousy, suspected his wife of having extramarital relationships first with Đạt and later with Nghĩa. This drove him to commit the attacks.

Major General Nguyễn Minh Tuấn, director of Phú Thọ provincial police, personally inspected the crime scenes and interrogated the suspect overnight. Within two hours of the initial report, police units tracked down and arrested Nhung.

The case is under further investigation, with legal proceedings underway. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

All public hospitals in HCM City now deploy EMR

As of September 26, 153 hospitals in HCM City have replaced paper-based medical records with electronic medical records (EMR), reaching a rate of more than 93 per cent of the city’s entire healthcare system, according to its Department of Health.
Society

Việt Nam moves towards comprehensive legal framework for AI

Themed “Việt Nam in the Global AI Race”, Việt Nam Artificial Intelligence Day provides a platform for policymakers and businesses to exchange measures for fostering AI application and development in line with Việt Nam’s digital transformation and AI strategy.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom