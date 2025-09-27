Jealous rage sparks triple homicide in Phú Thọ

HÀ NỘI — Authorities in the northern province of Phú Thọ have confirmed jealousy was the motive behind a shocking triple homicide that left three people dead on Friday night.

The provincial police said on Saturday morning that investigators had completed initial procedures to prosecute and detain Vũ Phương Nhung (born 1987, resident of Liên Minh Commune, Phú Thọ) on charges of murder.

According to police, the killings began around 8:10pm on September 26 at Phú Hà Industrial Park, where Nhung fatally stabbed his wife Cao Thị Yến (born 1995, from Liên Minh Commune), along with Nguyễn Văn Nghĩa (born 1988, from Bình Ca Commune, Tuyên Quang Province). Both victims died at the scene.

Afterwards, Nhung rode his motorbike to the home of Nguyễn Tiến Đạt (born 1985, resident of Vân Phú Ward, Phú Thọ) and stabbed him as well. Despite being rushed to the provincial general hospital, Đạt succumbed to his injuries.

Phú Thọ police said Nhung and Yến were married and had two children, aged four and seven. Investigators believe Nhung, consumed by jealousy, suspected his wife of having extramarital relationships first with Đạt and later with Nghĩa. This drove him to commit the attacks.

Major General Nguyễn Minh Tuấn, director of Phú Thọ provincial police, personally inspected the crime scenes and interrogated the suspect overnight. Within two hours of the initial report, police units tracked down and arrested Nhung.

The case is under further investigation, with legal proceedings underway. — VNS