Việt Nam puts forward green energy vision at World Atom Week

MOSCOW – Việt Nam has laid stress on the significance of international cooperation in the research and development of energy technologies, particularly in the emerging field of fusion energy, an optimal clean energy source that requires intensive research and funding.

Attending a panel discussion at the ongoing international forum World Atom Week 2025 in Moscow, Professor and Academician Lê Trường Giang, Vice President of the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), underscored that collaboration must start immediately in preparation for the future.

He affirmed the close bonds between science, state, and enterprises were the key, with science providing evidence and innovation, the state issuing enabling policies, and businesses leading in application.

On the basis, he suggested the establishment of a multilateral research organisation on green energy that engages such partners as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR), Russia’s Rosatom, and institutions worldwide like the VAST. The goal is to pool resources, share expertise, and train the next generation of scientists.

Giang also put forward initiatives to expand training cooperation, particularly in nuclear research and radiation safety, through university partnerships between Việt Nam, Russia, and eventually institutions across the region and the globe.

His proposals received strong interest from international participants, helping affirm the country’s commitment to advancing a green, safe, and sustainable energy future in collaboration with the global community.

The VAST Vice President told the Việt Nam News Agency that attending the World Atom Week was a valuable opportunity for Vietnamese scientists. Since the very first steps in nuclear energy development, Việt Nam had placed safety as its top priority, seeing this as a central theme in discussions with partners.

He noted that with the determination to implement the Politburo’s key resolutions on energy, the VAST considered international cooperation as indispensable for ensuring both scientific independence and the successful development of new energy solutions for the country.

The international forum World Atomic Week, running from September 25 to 28, is the largest event dedicated to the nuclear and related industries. It has brought together representatives of the leadership of countries developing nuclear programmes, leading world experts, and heads of large companies. The forum is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry. VNA/VNS