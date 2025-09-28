Typhoon Bualoi: one dead, four missing, while nearly 30,000 people evacuated across central region

HÀ NỘI — The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on Sunday afternoon reported that the eye of Typhoon Bualoi (Storm No.10) was located off the coast between Quảng Trị and Nghệ An provinces in central Việt Nam, and is expected to make landfall over northern Quảng Trị to Nghệ An.

It will bring strong winds of 89–133 kph (levels 10–12), gusting up to 150 kph when making impact.

The strongest winds onshore are forecast from late Sunday night into Monday morning, affecting coastal areas from northern Quảng Trị to Thanh Hoá.

By Sunday afternoon, coastal areas of the north-central region had already recorded destructive winds brought by the circulation of the incoming typhoon.

Local authorities shut down hotels, restaurants and other tourist services, and evacuated residents from danger zones in several beach areas across the central region.

Heavy rain is forecast from September 28 to 30 across the north-central provinces and northern Việt Nam, with totals of 200–350 mm, and more than 500 mm in some areas. Major rivers are rising, raising the risk of severe flooding and widespread disruption, especially in the central localities of Thanh Hoá, Nghệ An, and Hà Tĩnh.

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention, more than 28,000 residents have been evacuated in localities from Ninh Bình to Quảng Ngãi, including nearly 7,000 in Thanh Hoá Province, more than 16,500 in Hà Tĩnh, and over 2,100 in Quảng Trị.

Initial damage reports confirm one death (in Huế, a woman was swept away by floodwaters late Saturday night, and her body has been recovered on Sunday) and four people missing (three in Quảng Trị and one in Đà Nẵng). Eighty-six houses have been damaged or had their roofs blown off.

Đà Nẵng, Phú Bài, Đồng Hới, and Thọ Xuân airports cancelled 42 flights and delayed 51 others, and are expected to resume operations from Monday.

Authorities are urging residents to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and strictly follow evacuation orders as the storm makes landfall. — VNS