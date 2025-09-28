Deputy PM directs measures in response to Typhoon Bualoi

THANH HOÁ — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà chaired a teleconference in the central province of Thanh Hoá on Sunday to direct measures in response to Typhoon Bualoi, the 10th tropical storm entering the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) this year.

The virtual meeting was connected with coastal cities and provinces in the storm’s projected path.

Hà, who is also standing deputy head of the National Steering Committee for Civil Defence and head of the front command for response to Typhoon No.10, urged local authorities to adopt Thanh Hoá's strategy of concentrating resources in critical areas to minimise casualties and property damage.

He directed ministries and agencies to closely track post-storm weather patterns, issue prompt warnings for hazardous conditions, intensify dam and reservoir inspections, and broaden the scope of at-risk areas to prevent complacency. He also ordered measures to secure communications and power supplies to bolster storm readiness and recovery efforts.

As of 11:00am on September 28, the storm had left four people missing, damaged 76 homes, and swept away three temporary bridges. Flooding submerged low-water crossings and roads in the central provinces of Thanh Hoá, Nghệ An, Quảng Trị, and Huế.

The storm is expected to bring its fiercest winds from evening through the night of September 28, lingering over land for 6-8 hours. With high intensity and a broad impact zone, Typhoon Bualoi threatens a mix of strong winds, heavy rain, floods, flash floods, landslides, and coastal inundation across affected areas, including Thanh Hoá, Nghệ An, Huế, Đà Nẵng, and parts of the northern delta, and Phú Thọ Province. — VNA/VNS