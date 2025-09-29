Việt Nam braces for floods, landslides as Typhoon Bualoi weakens inland

HÀ NỘI — Typhoon Bualoi, designated as Typhoon No.10 in Việt Nam, is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression around 10am Monday after making landfall in the central region earlier this morning, but meteorologists have warned that the danger is far from over, with torrential rain, flash floods and landslides threatening northern and central Việt Nam.

At least five people have been reported dead or missing, including two swept away by floodwaters, and dozens of homes in Huế were damaged as the typhoon’s winds battered the region over the weekend.

"Although the typhoon is losing strength, its circulation remains powerful," Mai Văn Khiêm, Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, said this morning.

Rainfall of between 150 and 250mm was expected in the central provinces of Nghệ An, Thanh Hóa and Hà Tĩnh, with some areas forecast to exceed 350mm.

Rivers in Hà Tĩnh were rising rapidly and predicted to breach the highest warning level, while the Kiến Giang River in Quảng Trị had already peaked above Alert Level 3.

In an emergency directive, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính ordered ministries, local authorities and the armed forces to mobilise "all available forces and resources" to deal with the aftermath of the typhoon.

The directive called for urgent evacuations from danger zones, strict controls in flooded areas and the restoration of electricity, clean water and telecommunications. Schools, health clinics and damaged homes are to be repaired immediately.

Rescue teams are being stationed at landslide-prone villages, and dam operators have been told to step up inspections to prevent breaches.

The Ministries of National Defence and Public Security have deployed troops and equipment to support local efforts, while the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is tasked with continuous weather updates.

Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue until at least Tuesday, raising the risk of worsening floods and landslides in the coming days.

Schools, airports shut

To ensure safety, many localities in central Việt Nam have decided to suspend classes today.

In Nghệ An Province, all students at every level were given the day off. Thanh Hóa, Hà Tĩnh, and Quảng Trị provinces also announced that all preschool children, pupils, and trainees would stay home on Monday. Schools were instructed to inspect their campuses and facilities, and, if necessary, temporarily evacuate students, teachers, and staff from areas at risk of landslides, flash floods, or debris flows.

From Tuesday (September 30), educational institutions will actively monitor the storm’s developments to decide on class schedules.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Construction, at least 186 flights were affected by Typhoon Bualoi, with no reported casualties or damage to aviation infrastructure so far.

Specifically, Đà Nẵng International Airport recorded 8 cancellations, 51 delays, 6 diversions to alternate airports, and 17 flights put on hold. Phú Bài International Airport (Huế) cancelled 28 flights; Đồng Hới Airport (Quảng Trị Province) cancelled 2 flights; while Thọ Xuân Airport (Thanh Hoá Province) reported 4 cancellations and 6 flights brought forward. In addition, aviation units coordinated to reroute 64 flights to avoid the storm.

The Ministry of Construction has instructed relevant agencies and units to maintain 24/7 duty shifts and closely monitor the developments and trajectory of Typhoon No. 10 to ensure timely response measures. — VNS