Hà Nội harvests success in rural development drive

HÀ NỘI — A ceremony was held on September 26 by Hà Nội’s municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Hà Nội chapter of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee to announce the Prime Minister’s decision recognising Hà Nội for completing the New Rural Development Programme in 2024, as well as the President’s decision awarding the First-Class Labour Order to the Party, government and people of the capital city.

This is a historic milestone, not only for Hà Nội but for the entire nation, in the journey of rural modernisation that harmonises tradition with sustainable development.

When the National Target Programme on New Rural Development was first launched in 2010, Hà Nội had 401 communes, each meeting on average only one criterion. This reflected the many difficulties of the city’s rural areas at the time — limited infrastructure and low household incomes.

After nearly 15 years, with the active participation of the entire political system and the people, the programme has evolved into a widespread movement, generating strong consensus throughout society. The capital’s rural areas have undergone fundamental and comprehensive changes across economics, society, culture and the environment. Average per capita rural income rose from VNĐ13 million per year in 2010 to VNĐ74.3 million per year (over US$2,800) in 2024 — the highest in the country. Hà Nội has also completely eradicated poverty.

Rural infrastructure has been comprehensively upgraded. One hundred per cent of commune and inter-village roads are now paved with concrete or asphalt, ensuring smooth connectivity. All commune health stations meet national standards; more than 95 per cent of residents have health insurance; over 96 per cent of schools meet national standards; and more than 95 per cent of households have access to clean water.

The irrigation system ensures water supply and drainage for more than 95 per cent of agricultural land. Between 2010 and 2024, the capital mobilised over VNĐ185 trillion ($7 billion) for rural development, of which more than VNĐ21 trillion came directly from people’s contributions — an impressive testament to grassroots support and active community involvement.

Beyond infrastructure, Hà Nội has emphasised improving cultural and spiritual life for rural residents. Today, 98 per cent of villages, hamlets and residential communities have been recognised as cultural communities; living spaces are increasingly green, clean and beautiful. The two renowned craft villages of Bát Tràng and Vạn Phúc have been admitted into the UNESCO Creative Cities Network of Crafts and Folk Arts, bringing Việt Nam’s craft heritage onto the global stage. Movements such as 'All People Unite to Build a Cultural Life' and 'All People Protect National Security' have been widely implemented, contributing to political stability, social order and safety, and strengthening grassroots political systems.

By the end of 2024, all of Hà Nội’s communes (100 per cent) had met the New Rural Development standards. Among them, 229 communes (60 per cent) achieved the advanced level, and 109 communes (29 per cent) reached the model level. All 18 districts and towns (100 per cent) completed the new rural development mission, including six districts that achieved advanced rural standards.

Hà Nội also leads the country in the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme, with 3,463 certified products, accounting for 21 per cent of the national total, including nine products rated five stars — meeting international standards.

At the ceremony, the city also presented certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister and Certificates of Merit from the Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee to outstanding collectives and individuals in the city’s rural development movement.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Lê Minh Hoan congratulated the Party, government and people of the capital. He underscored that this achievement was not only a source of pride for Hà Nội but a shared accomplishment for the entire country.

According to Hoan, if development in urban areas can be assessed through modernity, then in rural areas it can be through cultural identity. With its thousand-year-old heritage, the capital has pioneered many initiatives, turning practical ideas into reality with its own unique approach, citing examples like the 'New Rural Commune linked with Tourism Development' initiative, the orientation toward 'Organic and Ecological Agriculture,' community movements such as 'Saturday for New Rural Development' and 'Green Sunday,' and particularly mechanisms to measure citizen satisfaction.

Vice Chairman Hoan affirmed that new rural development is not merely about building modern infrastructure, but about inspiring new vitality — transforming farmers’ and communities’ mindsets and actions, preparing them for integration and development. He stressed that after completing the programme at the city level, Hà Nội should aim for higher goals: ecological agriculture, modernised rural areas and cultured farmers.

Hoan suggested that Hà Nội should review and update its overall planning to fully unlock its potential in developing craft villages, eco-tourism and creating added value linked with the green and circular economy. Rural economic growth, he stressed, must go hand in hand with environmental protection and cultural preservation — core factors in making rural areas 'livable and worth returning to.'

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh affirmed that the recognition for Hà Nội having completed the New Rural Development Programme in 2024 with a First-Class Labour Order awarded was clear evidence of the Party and State’s sound policies, as well as the result of unity, strong political determination and the collective effort of the entire people of the capital.

He remarked that the New Rural Development Programme had truly become the 'will of the Party and the people,' driving comprehensive changes in the economy, society, culture, environment and quality of life. Completion of the programme, he noted, was not an endpoint but the beginning of a new journey.

In the next phase, Hà Nội would continue to consider agriculture, farmers and rural areas as the foundation of development, in the context of the city’s two-tier urban government structure.

Key tasks would include fully implementing Party and State policies; issuing specific mechanisms to improve the quality of rural development in association with urbanisation; restructuring agriculture and promoting a sustainable rural economy; advancing ecological, organic and circular agriculture linked with tourism; increasing investment in education, healthcare, culture and science-technology; shaping a modern, cultured farming community capable of adapting to digital transformation; protecting the environment and creating green, clean and beautiful living spaces in harmony with nature; safeguarding national defence and security; strengthening grassroots political systems; and promoting people’s participation in governance.

Chairman Thanh expressed deep gratitude to the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the Government, ministries and sectors, international organisations, the business community and all citizens for their companionship and contributions.

He affirmed that Hà Nội would continue striving to become a capital rich in identity, modern, civilised and happy — where development is measured not only by economic growth but also by quality of life and the happiness of its people. — VNS