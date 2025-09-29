Career orientation programme benefits high school teachers and students

HCM CITY — Nearly 2,100 students and 200 teachers have benefited from the S-Career orientation programme, which concluded after nearly six months of implementation at four high schools in Việt Nam.

In 2025, S-Career was implemented across four schools, Bảo Lộc High School for the Gifted (Lâm Đồng), Tắc Vân High School (Cà Mau), Ten Lơ Man High School (HCM City), and Nguyễn Trung Trực High School (Tây Ninh).

The 2025 Season 2 of the S-Career, designed for high school students, was conducted by Shinhan Life Insurance Vietnam Limited Liability Company (Shinhan Life Vietnam) and the SIF Career Education and Career Development Company Limited (SIF Career).

Unlike traditional career advice initiatives, S-Career focuses on equipping students with methodologies, tools, and templates to help them make well-informed career choices aligned with their abilities, family circumstances, and socio-economic conditions.

The programme featured a diverse range of activities combining theoretical overviews, practical applications, and interactive Q&A sessions, successfully attracting nearly 2,100 students and more than 200 teachers.

Founder and Director of SIF Career Trần Thị Ngọc Thúy said: “S-Career is designed to provide knowledge and practical tools to help high school students gradually explore their own capabilities and make informed career decisions.

"This foundation enables them to confidently plan viable development paths and seek career opportunities suitable for their future.”

From a business perspective, the S-Career 2025 programme demonstrates Shinhan Life Vietnam’s long-term commitment to supporting younger generations.

Bae Seung Jun, General Director of Shinhan Life Vietnam, added: “As a life insurance company, our mission is to provide long-term financial solutions that protect the future of our Vietnamese customers.

"At the same time, we are dedicated to community initiatives, especially those focused on education and the development of youth, the future of our nation.”

Shinhan Life Vietnam plans to continue expanding the S-Career programme in the coming years, covering more localities and regularly updating content in line with real-world needs and labour market trends. — VNS