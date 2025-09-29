Typhoon Bualoi leaves provinces in ruins

HÀ NỘI — Typhoon Bualoi made landfall in the central province of Hà Tĩnh early Monday morning, with wind gusts reaching level 14.

The storm inflicted heavy damage across the area, tearing the roofs off thousands of homes, flattening crops, and damaging school buildings.

Power and telecommunications were cut off throughout the province. Local authorities, emergency forces and residents are now making every effort to overcome the aftermath of the storm.