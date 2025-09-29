Typhoon Bualoi leaves provinces in ruins

|Xuân Giang Kindergarten in Nghi Xuân Commune suffered damage from Typhoon Bualoi. — VNA/VNS Photos
HÀ NỘI — Typhoon Bualoi made landfall in the central province of Hà Tĩnh early Monday morning, with wind gusts reaching level 14.
The storm inflicted heavy damage across the area, tearing the roofs off thousands of homes, flattening crops, and damaging school buildings.
Power and telecommunications were cut off throughout the province. Local authorities, emergency forces and residents are now making every effort to overcome the aftermath of the storm.
|Facilities at Hà Tĩnh University were damaged by the storm.
|Residents in Thạch Hà Commune work to recover from the aftermath of the typhoon.
|Cày Bridge in Hà Tĩnh Province sustained severe damage, with its steel spans collapsing.
|In Vinh Phú Ward of Nghệ An Province, many trees were snapped or uprooted, while greenhouses and tin roofs were left in ruins after the storm.
|Trees were uprooted, tin roofs were torn off, streets flooded and several vehicles were damaged in Nghệ An Province.
|Residents in Hồng Minh Commune, Hưng Yên Province, tie up rice plants flattened by strong winds.
|Border guards in Huế City help residents in A Lưới harvest rice ahead of the storm.
|A house in Thượng Đông Hamlet, Yên Khánh Commune, Ninh Bình Province, collapsed completely.