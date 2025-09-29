Typhoon Bualoi: Eleven dead, 13 missing, scores others injured

HÀ NỘI — Typhoon Bualoi, or Storm No. 10 in Việt Nam, has claimed at least 11 lives, left 13 people missing and eight others out of contact across northern and central region as of Monday noon, according to a report by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

The powerful storm and subsequent flooding have also injured 33 people and caused widespread damage to homes and businesses.

With heavy rains forecast to persist, authorities have warned of heightened risks of flash floods and landslides in northern and central Việt Nam even as the typhoon has weakened into a tropical depression over north Laos.

In the northern province of Ninh Bình, a powerful tornado triggered by the storm killed nine people, including six in Chất Bình Commune, and injuring 18 others.

Local authorities reported 11 houses collapsed, 126 damaged or unroofed, along with damage to five schools, one health clinic, two market pavilions, and 53 downed power poles. Several electricity lines were also cut.

Meanwhile, the central province of Hà Tĩnh was plunged into a province-wide blackout after the storm knocked down scores of power poles. The State utility group EVN said nearly 500,000 households were affected. The Hà Tĩnh Power Company said it has mobilised all available resources to restore electricity as quickly as possible.

Several power poles were also felled in Quảng Trị Province during the storm, and the authorities are working to restore electricity to at least 90 per cent of the affected households and businesses within the day.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims. He also issued urgent instructions to accelerate rescue and recovery efforts.

Local authorities in affected provinces must prioritise search and rescue operations, ensure the safety of residents, and swiftly address the consequences of the storm. The Ministries of National Defence, Public Security and other relevant agencies are to mobilise armed forces and coordinate closely with local governments to support the recovery efforts.





All ministries and localities are required to urgently implement measures to repair storm damage, following the guidance of the Politburo Secretariat and recent Prime Ministerial directives. Any issues beyond local authority must be promptly reported for higher-level decision-making.

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has been tasked with overseeing the national response and recovery work, with a daily situation reports on progress and challenges must be submitted to the Prime Minister before 3pm each day. — VNS