PM told ministries to carefully prepare for major ceremony of 234 projects, worth over $129b

HÀ NỘI — Ministries, sectors and localities have been told to conduct final reviews and make thorough preparations for a major ceremony marking the ground-breaking, inauguration and technical opening of 234 projects with a combined investment of VNĐ3.4 quadrillion (US$129.1 billion), scheduled to take place on Friday.

Chairing a meeting of the Government Standing Committee on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said all relevant agencies must ensure progress and quality, with clearly defined task allocation in line with the principles of clear responsibility for individuals, tasks, timelines, accountability, authority and deliverables.

He said the ceremony, covering 234 projects, is a highly significant event marking the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress and the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

He added that it was also expected to generate momentum, inspiration and renewed impetus to drive double-digit economic growth in the coming years.

At the meeting, he gave guidance to finalise the organisational plan for the event, with the central venue proposed at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Olympic Sports Urban Area project in Thượng Phúc Commune, Hà Nội.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has been assigned to lead commendation and reward activities for individuals and collectives with outstanding and exemplary achievements in emulation movements and the implementation of national key projects, with particular attention given to honouring engineers, workers and frontline labourers who have remained on construction sites over many years.

A report released on Tuesday showed that as of Sunday, the Ministry of Construction had compiled a list of 234 works and projects across 34 provinces and cities that meet the conditions for ground-breaking, inauguration or technical opening.

Of these, 148 projects are scheduled for ground-breaking, while 86 projects will be inaugurated or technically opened.

The list includes 38 projects under ministries and central agencies, 39 projects by groups and State-owned corporations and 157 projects implemented by local authorities.

The total investment for the projects exceeds VNĐ3.4 quadrillion, consisting of more than VNĐ627 trillion ($23.7 billion) in State capital across 96 projects, accounting for 18 per cent of the total, and over VNĐ2.79 quadrillion ($105.8 billion) from other sources for 138 projects, accounting for 82 per cent of the total.

The ceremony is expected to be held in a hybrid format, combining in-person and online participation via televised links on Friday.

From the 234 projects, the Ministry of Construction has proposed 79 connection points, including 12 in-person venues and 67 online broadcast sites, symbolically marking the 79th anniversary of the National Resistance Day (December 19, 1946 – December 19, 2025).

Key venues include the Olympic Sports Urban Area project in Hà Nội; the inauguration of works and the launch of the first commercial flight under Phase 1 of the Long Thành International Airport project; the ground-breaking of Component Project 1 of the Lào Cai–Hà Nội–Hải Phòng railway; the start of construction on the Hồng (Red) River scenic boulevard axis in Hà Nội; the ground-breaking of the Hòa Phát Dung Quất railway rail and special steel production project in the central province of Quảng Ngãi; and the start of work on the Tân Phú–Bảo Lộc Expressway in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng. — VNS