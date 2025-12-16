Việt Nam marks 30 years in ASEAN with seminar on regional role, future vision

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's three-decade contributions to building and shaping ASEAN took center stage at an international conference in Hà Nội on Tuesday, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the country's accession to the bloc.

The gathering drew scholars, experts, officials from advisory and state agencies, diplomats and representatives from domestic and foreign research organisations, providing an academic platform to assess Việt Nam's role in ASEAN development while addressing new challenges and cooperation pathways amid global and regional changes.

In his opening speech, President of the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences Prof. Lê Văn Lợi highlighted Việt Nam's transformative ASEAN journey over the past 30 years. From initial integration, the country has emerged as an active, proactive and responsible member, driving shared progress within the bloc. Việt Nam's growing influence stems from substantive contributions across sectors, bolstered by domestic political-economic stability and rising global stature.

In the socio-cultural pillar, ASEAN membership has enabled Việt Nam to expand cultural exchanges and spread national values worldwide. Collaboration under the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) has also supported Việt Nam's efforts to tackle environmental and social welfare challenges.

Emerging drivers such as digital transformation, green growth, circular economy and innovation are gaining traction. ASEAN's Community Vision 2045 targets a resilient, dynamic, innovative, cohesive, people-centred, and inclusive region, spotlighting green economy, digital transformation, sustainable development, and enhanced regional connectivity.

Việt Nam's accomplishments have bolstered ASEAN's overall achievements while solidifying its own position as a firm pillar, Lợi said, adding that Việt Nam reaffirms its strong confidence in the spirit of regional unity, cooperation, and strategic value, while committing to continue being a proactive, active, and responsible contributor to a cohesive, inclusive, and resilient ASEAN Community.

Discussions centred on Việt Nam's 30-year engagement in ASEAN's political-security, economic and socio-cultural domains, spotlighting successes, lessons learned and development trends toward for greater resilience, connectivity and adaptability, along with Việt Nam's future outlook and priorities in the process.

The seminar was anticipated to yield scholarly and policy insights to inform research and advisory efforts, further defining Việt Nam's role and directions in ASEAN cooperation toward a united, resilient and sustainably developing community. — VNA/VNS