PM suggests acceleration of Laos–Việt Nam University establishment

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has suggested that the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports work closely with Việt Nam's Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) to accelerate the establishment of the Laos–Việt Nam University and the Việt Nam Cultural Centre in the neighbouring country, and enable Lao students in border areas to study at Việt Nam's semi-boarding inter-level schools.

Receiving Lao Minister of Education and Sports Thongsalith Mangnormek in Hà Nội on Tuesday, PM Chính noted that during Party General Secretary To Lam’s state visit to Laos and the 48th meeting of the Việt Nam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee, the two sides agreed to further deepen and elevate bilateral ties to a new level of “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion,” with education and training identified as a key pillar in strengthening strategic linkage between the two countries in the new period.

He urged the Lao minister to coordinate closely with the MOET and relevant ministries and agencies of Việt Nam to implement high-level agreements through concrete programmes and projects, following the principle of focused, effective and result-oriented action.

The two sides should strengthen the teaching and learning of Vietnamese and Lao in both countries, including introducing Vietnamese as an optional foreign language in Lao schools, while continuing academic exchanges and programmes on tradition education to nurture the special bilateral relationship, he said.

Thongsalith told the host that during his visit, his ministry held working sessions with the MOET, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Ministry of Science and Technology to promote cooperation in education, training, sports, science and technology.

He noted that both sides are moving ahead with preparations for the Laos–Việt Nam University, with Laos allocating land meeting required standards and developing relevant plans. Laos has also devised a pilot plan to send students from border areas to study at Vietnamese schools.

Currently, 13 educational institutions in Laos are teaching Vietnamese, while efforts are ongoing to train teachers of both Vietnamese and Lao to expand language education in each country. — VNA/VNS