Cook Islands attaches importance to ties with Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand and the Cook Islands Phan Minh Giang has recently presented his credentials to Sir Tom Marsters, Representative of King Charles III to the Cook Islands, who affirmed that the Cook Islands attach great importance to relations with Việt Nam.

Marsters welcomed the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Cook Islands and Việt Nam in April 2022, describing it as laying a long-term vision for friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Impressed by Việt Nam's development achievements and its growing role and stature in the region and internationally, he affirmed that the Cook Islands are committed to nurturing and deepening bilateral cooperation in areas of shared interest, contributing to peace, stability and sustainable, prosperous development.

For his part, Giang expressed his honour at assuming the role of Ambassador of Việt Nam to the Cook Islands, and pledged to work actively to promote bilateral friendship and cooperation in areas of mutual interest and strength, while enhancing coordination and mutual support at regional and international multilateral forums.

During his visit to the Cook Islands, the ambassador had meetings with leaders and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Marine Resources, the Cook Islands Tourism Corporation and the Cook Islands Chamber of Commerce, and met with several local businesses to discuss orientations and measures to tap cooperation potential between the two sides.

The Cook Islands is a South Pacific island nation with a population of nearly 26,000, comprising 15 islands with a total land area of about 240 square kilometres and a maritime zone of around 2.2 million square kilometres. Việt Nam and the Cook Islands officially established diplomatic relations on April 26, 2022. — VNA/VNS