HCM City attracts $4.4 billion into industrial parks in nine months

HCM CITY — The HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) reported on Tuesday that investment attraction in both domestic and foreign sectors showed strong growth in the first nine months of 2025.

Total registered investment, including new and adjusted capital across the three areas of HCM City, Bình Dương and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (former administrative units), reached US$4.4 billion. This represented 96.4 per cent of the same period last year and 117.96 per cent of the 2025 annual target. As many as 197.43 hectares of land and more than 63,000 square metres of factory space were leased.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) accounted for over $2.68 billion, equivalent to 84.93 per cent of last year’s figure. Of this, 147 new projects registered $1.1 billion, while 121 existing projects increased capital by $1.58 billion, equal to 162.88 per cent of the same period last year.

Domestic investment rose to more than VNĐ43.3 trillion ($1.72 billion), or 122.14 per cent of the year-on-year figure. This included 78 new projects worth VNĐ30 trillion and 43 capital adjustments totalling over VNĐ13.3 trillion.

Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu led the three regions of HCM City with $2.47 billion in new and adjusted capital, equal to 79 per cent of the same period in 2024. The region leased 181.97 hectares of land and 62,888 square metres of factory space. FDI reached $1.5 billion, while domestic investment was valued at more than VNĐ24.7 trillion.

Bình Dương followed with $1.54 billion in total investment, 1.4 times higher than the same period last year. FDI accounted for $1.13 billion, while domestic investment surged to more than VNĐ10.5 trillion, nearly 7.7 times higher than the previous year.

Former HCM City attracted $393.2 million, equivalent to 65 per cent of its 2025 plan and up 13 per cent year-on-year. Leased land covered 15.46 hectares, with factory rentals totalling 116.91 square metres. FDI reached just $61.48 million, or 29 per cent of last year’s figure, while domestic investment more than doubled to over VNĐ8.1 trillion.

According to HEPZA, HCM City currently has more than 5,723 valid investment projects with total registered capital of over $76.8 billion. Of these, 3,516 projects are foreign-invested with $57.37 billion in registered capital, while 2,207 are domestic projects worth more than $19.4 billion. — VNA/VNS