US imposes steep duties on Vietnamese moulded fibre products

October 01, 2025 - 13:08
The ITC’s statistics showed that Việt Nam exported about US$23 million worth of the products to the US in 2023.

 

Import and export at Gemalink International Port. The US has decided to impose antidumping duties and countervailing duties on thermoformed molded fiber products from Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Đạt

HÀ NỘI — The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued its final determinations in anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into thermoformed moulded fibre products from Việt Nam and China, nearly a year after the probe was launched.

The DOC set final anti-dumping duties for Việt Nam at 1.38 per cent for two mandatory respondents, after adjusting for a 3.2 per cent export subsidy offset. Other Vietnamese producers and exporters face a nationwide rate of 212.27 per cent, based on available information.

According to the Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam, Chinese exporters were hit with higher anti-dumping rates ranging from 49.01 per cent to 477.90 per cent.

In the countervailing duty case, one Vietnamese mandatory respondent received a final rate of 5.06 per cent, while three non-cooperating firms were assigned 200.70 per cent. Other Vietnamese companies face the same 5.06 per cent duty. Chinese exporters received countervailing rates from 7.56 per cent to 319.92 per cent.

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) is expected to issue its final injury determination by November 8. If it finds that US industry has suffered material injury, the duties will take effect from November 15.

The Trade Remedies Authority urged Vietnamese exporters to monitor developments, diversify markets and strengthen competitiveness to comply with US trade rules in case the tariffs are enforced.

ITC data showed Việt Nam exported about US$23 million worth of the products to the US in 2023. — VNS

