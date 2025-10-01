Cybersecurity strategy creates sustainable future in AI-driven age

HÀ NỘI — Chief information and security officers, along with experts, gathered on Wednesday at the CIO CSO 2025 Summit in Hà Nội to share and discuss in-depth details on technology and security trends in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

At the annual event with the theme: ‘Cybersecurity strategy – creating a sustainable future in the AI-driven era’, experts said that cybersecurity is a fundamental condition for the country's socio-economic development, a ‘shield’ to protect data sovereignty and national infrastructure. This is both an urgent requirement and a long-term strategy in building the country's future.

In recent times, AI has emerged as a key driver for global socio-economic development. The remarkable development of AI and its application in cybersecurity has also increased AI-based cybersecurity attacks with greater complexity and sophistication, larger scale and faster impact speed.

Dr Nguyễn Đức Hiển, deputy head of the Central Commission for Policy and Strategy, said: “The Politburo issued a number of resolutions, such as Resolution No 52 and Resolution No 57, to proactively promote the fourth industrial revolution and strategic areas of cybersecurity.”

According to Hiển, the rapid development of AI and its application in cybersecurity has also increased AI-based cyber attacks with increasingly complex and sophisticated levels, larger scale and faster speed. Cisco's 2025 report shows that 86 per cent of organisations have experienced at least one cybersecurity incident with AI elements.

However, only about 49 per cent of them clearly understand the threat to AI. A total of 96 per cent of organisations plan to upgrade their information technology infrastructure, but only 45 per cent of them allocate more than 10 per cent of their information technology budget to AI.

If not exploited and used properly, AI systems themselves can be exploited to cause serious damage to the economy, society and public security. Therefore, achieving sustainable security in the era of AI is indispensable.

Dr Hiển said: “Given the importance of cybersecurity, many countries around the world have issued strategies and policies to ensure cybersecurity safety. By the end of 2024, 132 countries had a National Cyber ​​Security Strategy, up from 107 countries in 2021. Many countries are shifting from a passive defence strategy to an active defence strategy, including early detection and tracing of cybersecurity vulnerabilities.”

However, he said there are significant challenges in ensuring cybersecurity safety in the context of the AI ​​boom.

In addition to risks and challenges, AI is also applied in investigation, asset control and real-time cybersecurity risk consulting. Therefore, businesses need to grasp trends, restructure information security strategies, and improve security maturity in the era of important operations by AI.

At the event, Dr Nguyễn Công Thương, deputy director of VietinBank’s Data and AI Division, also shares strategies and practical implementations of AI in the enterprise.

Meanwhile, Director of Viettel Cyber Security Company Nguyễn Sơn Hải talked about redefining operational optimisation thinking, and improving management and demo to experience the new generation of defense power with AI Agent.

At the annual event, experts also focused on modern data architecture, comprehensive data governance and security operations with AI, so that businesses can apply AI effectively, safely and sustainably. They gave recommendations to help businesses restructure their IT security strategies and improve their security maturity.

On the sidelines, participants also directly experienced practical activities such as simulating cyber attack scenarios and demonstrating defence solutions and managing system risks, which were coordinated by Viettel Cyber ​​Security Company.

These contents not only support senior leaders in planning comprehensive information security strategies, protecting data and AI systems, but also help technology and cybersecurity teams of organisations and enterprises improve their implementation capacity and be ready to respond to increasingly sophisticated threats.

Under the auspices of the Central Commission for Policy and Strategy and the Institute for Policy and Strategy Research, the CIO CSO 2025 Submit was organised by Viettel Cyber ​​Security Company and IEC Group. — BIZHUB/VNS