Interior and Build Expo returns to HCM City double-sized

HCM CITY — The Vietnam Interior and Build Expo (VIBE 2025) that opened in HCM City on October 1 is showcasing interiors rich in Vietnamese identity alongside architectural and construction solutions that integrate advanced technologies and next-generation green materials.

This year’s exhibition at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Tân Mỹ Ward is double in size compared to the inaugural edition last year, with more than 500 booths set up by over 150 exhibitors.

With the theme “Next in Space: The Future of Living Spaces,” the expo displays thousands of innovative products, groundbreaking designs, technological solutions, and new building materials that are on display for the first time.

According to the organisers, all exhibits have been carefully curated in line with the “4S” criteria set by the organisers: Style, Smart, Sustainability, and Spirit.

There will also be a number of forums, seminars, trade connection activities, and creative workshops hosted by leading associations and partners to offer a dynamic platform for professional exchanges and collaboration.

The exhibition has a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) model, where enterprises, through a network of architects, interior designers, contractors, and industry professionals, can directly provide services and products to end consumers.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Khải Quốc Bình, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Construction, said 2025 marks a historic turning point as the city merges with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu provinces to form a mega-city and the country’s largest economic, industrial, services, and port hub.

With urban space expanding, the demand for synchronised development of transport, infrastructure, housing, industry, and seaports will rise substantially, requiring innovations in management and strategic economic planning to ensure sustainable growth, he noted.

“This transformation period offers a valuable opportunity for the architecture–interior–construction industries to reaffirm their roles, harness the momentum of urbanisation, and meet the growing demand for innovation and sustainable living spaces.

“The exhibition will contribute to facilitating access to advanced solutions, smart technologies and innovative building materials that meet the growing demands of the construction industry in this new era of development.”

Nguyễn Quốc Khanh, head of the expo organising committee, said: “Through VIBE 2025, we aim to support enterprises in achieving stronger growth and enhancing their value in the domestic market. To achieve this, it is crucial to elevate our capabilities in design and product distribution based on the real needs of society.

“This does present a new challenge, but also opens up tremendous opportunities for businesses across the sector.”

Organised by the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of HCM City in collaboration with the Saigon Construction and Building Material Association, the expo will run until October 4. — VNS