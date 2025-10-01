Polish blueberries enter Việt Nam market

HÀ NỘI — Polish blueberries are set to land on Vietnamese shelves for the first time, after the Ministry of Trade officially approved the fruit imports, the Việt Nam Trade Office in Poland has confirmed.

The entry of Polish blueberries into the Vietnamese market will increase competition and provide more choices for consumers, offering greater opportunities for housewives to access this nutritious fruit.

Blueberries are popular due to their distinctive temperate flavour, rich vitamin content, anti-ageing properties and low calories.

However, limited supply and high transport costs have kept prices high, ranging from VNĐ1 million to 1.5 million (US$40–60) per kilogramme, making them less affordable for most consumers. The arrival of Polish blueberries is expected to help diversify options.

The Việt Nam Trade Office in Poland noted that trade relations between the two countries have been steadily growing in recent years, particularly after the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Poland has actively connected the agricultural ministries of both countries to promote the facilitation of Polish agricultural products with a competitive advantage to reach Vietnamese consumers.

This not only demonstrates goodwill in building a mutually beneficial trade relationship but also provides Vietnamese consumers with access to a wider range of temperate products, while increasing competition among foreign suppliers in the domestic market for the benefit of consumers. — VNS