Vietnam Symposium in Banking and Finance returns for 2025 edition

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Symposium in Banking and Finance (VSBF 2025) is set to take place in Hà Nội from Thursday to Saturday, bringing together experts, scholars, and policymakers to share research and discuss key issues in banking, finance, and macroeconomics.

The event is expected to welcome more than 300 participants, including representatives from ministries, government agencies, and departments of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), along with a large number of academics and researchers in the financial and banking sector. The VSBF 2025 also marks the 10th anniversary of this prestigious academic forum.

This year’s symposium will feature 16 sessions, including four plenary discussions, one roundtable, and 11 parallel sessions presenting 31 selected research papers. Notable topics include cross-border knowledge sharing, international supply chains, and the innovation ecosystem; ESG controversies and the seven sins of banking; and a policy roundtable on the rise of shadow banking and financial stability.

A special highlight is the “Meet the Editors” session, offering Vietnamese researchers the opportunity to engage directly with chief editors and editorial board members of leading international academic journals in finance and banking.

Associate Professor Dr. Phạm Thị Hoàng Anh, Deputy Director in charge of the Executive Board at the Banking Academy, said this year’s symposium takes place amid complex global economic fluctuations and rapid technological transformation across the global financial – banking sector. The discussions will delve into these emerging challenges, share both domestic and international experiences, and provide practical insights to inform policymaking and improve financial – banking governance as Việt Nam deepens its international integration, she noted.

One of the most prominent and widely discussed themes at the VSBF 2025 will be sustainable finance, with a particular focus on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance)–linked investments. As awareness of environmental and social issues grows alongside regulatory changes, this topic not only reflects current global priorities but also signals the reshaping of the future of capital markets and banking.

Another highlight is the roundtable on the rise of shadow banking 2.0 and their impact on market stability. Featuring top financial and banking experts, the session aims to generate valuable insights to support the SBV’s regulatory direction, enhance competitiveness, and promote sustainable growth of the national banking system. — VNS