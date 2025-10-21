Refund requests surge in e-commerce shopping

HÀ NỘI — Refunds have topped consumer complaints in the e-commerce sector, highlighting the growing pains of a rapidly expanding online market.

The Vietnam Competition Commission received 144 complaints and suggestions from consumers in the e-commerce sector in the first nine months of this year.

The most common issues raised by consumers were refunds, with 31 complaints (19 per cent). Complaints about account locks or restrictions ranked second, with 21 complaints (13 per cent), followed by delayed delivery and incorrect product delivery, which accounted for 20 complaints (12.5 per cent).

Additionally, consumers reported counterfeit goods, poor-quality products or items not matching descriptions with 11 complaints, as well as difficulties in warranty and returns, also with 11 complaints. Disputes arising from financial services and 'buy now, pay later' or e-wallet services accounted for nine complaints.

The three largest groups of issues, including refunds, account locks and delivery problems, accounted for nearly half of all complaints.

This pattern not only shows that consumer risks are concentrated in the post-transaction phase but also reflects the effects of market segmentation in e-commerce in recent times, said a representative of the Vietnam Competition Commission.

When the market size grows rapidly but is concentrated on a few large platforms, operational bottlenecks—particularly in refunds, account management and delivery—can spread widely, resulting in a sharp rise in complaints, which has become more systemic compared to previous years, the representative added.

The commission recommended that e-commerce businesses and digital platform service providers enhance their responsibilities in operations. This is crucial not only for legal compliance but also for building trust and protecting consumers’ legitimate rights. — VNS