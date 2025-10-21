Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Refund requests surge in e-commerce shopping

October 21, 2025 - 16:45
The Vietnam Competition Commission received 144 complaints and suggestions from consumers in the e-commerce sector in the first nine months of this year.
A customer browse product on an e-commerce platform. — Photo baotintuc.vn

HÀ NỘI — Refunds have topped consumer complaints in the e-commerce sector, highlighting the growing pains of a rapidly expanding online market.

The Vietnam Competition Commission received 144 complaints and suggestions from consumers in the e-commerce sector in the first nine months of this year.

The most common issues raised by consumers were refunds, with 31 complaints (19 per cent). Complaints about account locks or restrictions ranked second, with 21 complaints (13 per cent), followed by delayed delivery and incorrect product delivery, which accounted for 20 complaints (12.5 per cent).

Additionally, consumers reported counterfeit goods, poor-quality products or items not matching descriptions with 11 complaints, as well as difficulties in warranty and returns, also with 11 complaints. Disputes arising from financial services and 'buy now, pay later' or e-wallet services accounted for nine complaints.

The three largest groups of issues, including refunds, account locks and delivery problems, accounted for nearly half of all complaints.

This pattern not only shows that consumer risks are concentrated in the post-transaction phase but also reflects the effects of market segmentation in e-commerce in recent times, said a representative of the Vietnam Competition Commission.

When the market size grows rapidly but is concentrated on a few large platforms, operational bottlenecks—particularly in refunds, account management and delivery—can spread widely, resulting in a sharp rise in complaints, which has become more systemic compared to previous years, the representative added.

The commission recommended that e-commerce businesses and digital platform service providers enhance their responsibilities in operations. This is crucial not only for legal compliance but also for building trust and protecting consumers’ legitimate rights. — VNS

e-commerce platforms online shopping

see also

More on this story

Economy

VN eyes deeper digital transformation in the next phase

Việt Nam will embark on a deeper and broader phase of digital transformation over the next five-year period with the focus shifted from infrastructure and awareness building to achieving concrete economic and social outcomes, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân said on Monday.
Economy

Scoot Airlines opens direct Changi–Đà Nẵng air route

Singapore’s Scoot Airlines has officially launched a new direct route between Changi Airport and Đà Nẵng, operating three weekly flights on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, bringing the total number of flights from Singapore to the central city to 24 per week.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom