VN eyes deeper digital transformation in the next phase

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is set to enter a deeper and broader phase of digital transformation over the next five years, shifting focus from building infrastructure and awareness to delivering tangible economic and social outcomes, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event celebrating National Digital Transformation Day 2025, themed 'Digital transformation: faster, more efficient, closer to people,' Quân said the next phase aims to convert digital progress into economic growth, boost productivity, strengthen national competitiveness and improve decision-making at all levels.

“Success must be measured by the real benefits it brings to citizens, businesses and the economy,” Quân said.

Over the past five years, Việt Nam has laid the foundations of a national digital economy, with 80 per cent of public services now fully processed online, a digital economy accounting for 30 per cent of GDP and more than 100 million digital citizens.

Broadband networks now cover 99.3 per cent of villages, the average mobile internet speed has reached 146.64 Mbps — ranking 20th globally — and 5G networks have begun rolling out, covering 26 per cent of populated areas and increasing readiness for a surge in digital services.

In the first phase, efforts focused on raising digital awareness, building infrastructure and providing basic public services. The next phase will ensure that digital transformation drives measurable socio-economic impact, he stressed.

Inclusivity will be a core principle of the coming phase, Quân said, emphasising the need to narrow the digital gap so that no one is left behind. Every Vietnamese citizen, whether in rural, mountainous or urban areas, must have equal access to digital utilities.

It is also crucial to strengthen digital trust so citizens feel secure and confident when using digital platforms, he added.

At the event, the Ministry of Science and Technology announced the 2024 Digital Transformation Index, with Hà Nội topping the rankings for the first time, followed by Huế, Hải Phòng, HCM City and Thanh Hoá. — VNS