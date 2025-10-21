Politics & Law
Home Economy

Scoot Airlines opens direct Changi–Đà Nẵng air route

October 21, 2025 - 10:45
Singapore’s Scoot Airlines opens a new direct flight from Singapore to Đà Nẵng with three flights per week. It would increase to seven flights per week from 2026. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng City's tourism promotion centre 

ĐÀ NẴNG — Singapore’s budget carrier Scoot Airlines has officially launched a new direct route linking Singapore’s Changi Airport and Đà Nẵng, with three weekly flights on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The new service boosts the total number of flights from Singapore to the central coastal city to 24 each week.

The inaugural flight, operated by an Airbus A320, landed successfully at Đà Nẵng International Airport on October 20, marking another milestone in the city’s growing connectivity with Southeast Asia.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tán Văn Vương said the new air route reaffirmed Singapore’s position as one of Đà Nẵng’s key tourism markets in the region, with regular services now offered by Singapore Airlines, Vietjet Air, and Scoot.

Scoot currently connects Singapore with 70 destinations across 16 Asian countries. The airline operates between Singapore and HCM City up to 14 times a week, along with five flights to Hà Nội and six to Phú Quốc.

From November, Scoot will operate two weekly flights between Singapore and Cam Ranh, and plans to increase its Singapore–Đà Nẵng service to seven flights per week in the first quarter of 2026.

Đà Nẵng welcomed 14.4 million visitors in the first nine months of 2025, including 5.8 million international travellers, a 31 per cent increase over the same period last year.

According to the city’s tourism department, Đà Nẵng International Airport now hosts 25 direct international routes and 26 charter services operated by 38 international airlines. More than 21,000 domestic and international flights carrying an estimated 3.5 million passengers are expected to arrive in the city during the final quarter of 2025. — VNS

Da Nang Vietnam - Singapore relations diplomacy

Economy

Novaland shares plunge amid corporate bond fraud investigation

Shares of Vietnamese property giant Novaland Group (HoSE: NVL) tumbled to the daily limit of a 7 per cent loss on Monday following news that the Government Inspectorate has transferred files on alleged bond-related violations at the company and its affiliates to the Ministry of Public Security for investigation.
Economy

Hà Nội to host Vietnam Agricultural Week 2025

Featuring specialties from 34 provinces and cities, the exhibition highlights the diversity and richness of Việt Nam’s agriculture, from fresh produce and seafood to processed goods and iconic regional products. Visitors will have the chance to explore and taste “Made in Vietnam” items while learning about their journey from farms to dining tables.
Economy

Deputy PM orders faster preparations for Autumn Fair 2025

Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn has urged faster booth construction and insisted that only the most outstanding, high-quality products be showcased at the Autumn Fair 2025 while inspecting preparations for the event at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Hà Nội's outlying Đông Anh commune on Sunday.

