Scoot Airlines opens direct Changi–Đà Nẵng air route

ĐÀ NẴNG — Singapore’s budget carrier Scoot Airlines has officially launched a new direct route linking Singapore’s Changi Airport and Đà Nẵng, with three weekly flights on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The new service boosts the total number of flights from Singapore to the central coastal city to 24 each week.

The inaugural flight, operated by an Airbus A320, landed successfully at Đà Nẵng International Airport on October 20, marking another milestone in the city’s growing connectivity with Southeast Asia.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tán Văn Vương said the new air route reaffirmed Singapore’s position as one of Đà Nẵng’s key tourism markets in the region, with regular services now offered by Singapore Airlines, Vietjet Air, and Scoot.

Scoot currently connects Singapore with 70 destinations across 16 Asian countries. The airline operates between Singapore and HCM City up to 14 times a week, along with five flights to Hà Nội and six to Phú Quốc.

From November, Scoot will operate two weekly flights between Singapore and Cam Ranh, and plans to increase its Singapore–Đà Nẵng service to seven flights per week in the first quarter of 2026.

Đà Nẵng welcomed 14.4 million visitors in the first nine months of 2025, including 5.8 million international travellers, a 31 per cent increase over the same period last year.

According to the city’s tourism department, Đà Nẵng International Airport now hosts 25 direct international routes and 26 charter services operated by 38 international airlines. More than 21,000 domestic and international flights carrying an estimated 3.5 million passengers are expected to arrive in the city during the final quarter of 2025. — VNS