Eco-industrial parks with integrated infrastructure draw rising FDI interest

HÀ NỘI — As foreign direct investment (FDI) continues to flow strongly into Việt Nam, industrial parks featuring synchronised infrastructure, green utilities, and comprehensive service ecosystems are emerging as top choices for international investors.

Sustainability-driven industrial parks appeal to global investors

Since early this year, a growing number of investors from Europe, the US and Japan have been touring southern Việt Nam to seek potential investment locations. While land costs and location were once the main concerns, sustainability has now become a decisive factor, including renewable energy use, integrated services, and environmentally friendly living spaces.

In HCM City, the Việt Nam–Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) 3 has become a model for the next generation of green and sustainable industrial parks. The complex integrates smart technologies across operations, from energy and water management to waste treatment, transportation, and security systems.

This innovative model has attracted major global corporations such as Lego, Pandora, and Giant, all of which prioritise clean energy and carbon neutrality. Their investments not only inject significant capital into Việt Nam’s economy but also set new development standards for industrial parks nationwide.

Neighbouring provinces such as Đồng Nai and Lâm Đồng (after administrative merger) are also drawing FDI enterprises through similar green and smart development strategies. A representative of the Sonadezi Corporation reported that at Tân Đức Industrial Park, eight domestic and foreign investors signed land-lease agreements totalling about 40 ha in the first half of 2025.

From production zones to sustainable ecosystems

Investment attraction today is no longer defined merely by land size or location but by the capacity to create sustainable ecosystems that harmonise industry, urban development, and services. A successful industrial park is one where investors operate efficiently, workers enjoy stable living conditions, and local communities benefit from shared development.

This evolution has prompted industrial park developers to move beyond the traditional “land rental” approach toward offering comprehensive service packages. Major southern localities such as HCM City, Đồng Nai, and Tây Ninh are accelerating the development of a network of eco-industrial parks.

According to Trương Khắc Nguyên Minh, Deputy General Director of Prodezi Long An, modern investors seek more than just land, they look for sustainable environments that enable long-term operations and meet ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria. Prodezi’s eco-industrial park model incorporates green infrastructure, renewable energy systems, and circular economy principles right from the design phase to align with global corporations’ high environmental and social standards.

The shift towards green and smart industrial parks is redefining Việt Nam’s industrial landscape. These next-generation developments not only attract high-quality FDI but also act as drivers of regional economic growth, linking industry with urbanisation, technology, and environmental stewardship.

Nguyễn Phú Thịnh, General Director of VSIP J. V. Co., said international investors are becoming more demanding in terms of environmental standards, energy efficiency, and quality of life. A well-planned industrial park offering modern amenities and a liveable environment not only attracts major projects but also retains a skilled workforce, that is the true measure of success, he said. — VNS