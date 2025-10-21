Manulife aids typhoon-hit communities in northern provinces

HCM CITY — In response to the severe devastation left by Typhoon No 10 (Bualoi) and Typhoon No 11 (Matmo), Manulife Vietnam has donated VNĐ1.5 billion (about US$57,000) to support communities in northern provinces affected by the natural disasters.

The funds were raised through a company-wide campaign held from October 14 to 16 under a matching donation scheme. Every contribution from Manulife employees and agents was matched by the company, effectively doubling the total collected for disaster relief.

All proceeds have been handed to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to assist in emergency relief operations and post-disaster recovery efforts.

Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Vietnam Tina Nguyen said: “We believe that coming together to provide timely support is crucial during challenging times like this. Manulife hopes to help ease the losses and bring hope to the people in the northern provinces as they work to overcome these difficult days and rebuild their lives.”

This marks the second consecutive year Manulife has responded to natural disasters in Việt Nam through its matching donation initiative. In 2024, the company raised VNĐ2.6 billion to support communities impacted by Typhoon Yagi.

Alongside fundraising efforts, Manulife Vietnam has also prioritised customer service in affected areas, proactively contacting policyholders to ensure insurance claims are processed swiftly and efficiently, reinforcing its commitment to being a trusted financial partner in times of crisis. — VNS