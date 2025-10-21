Việt Nam, EU seek to deepen cooperation in digital investment, technology

HCM CITY — Việt Nam and the European Union (EU) are strengthening cooperation in digital investment and technology as both sides pursue sustainable growth and comprehensive digital transformation.

Speaking at the international forum “Expanding Digital Investment: Connecting European Technological Strengths with Vietnam’s Digital Future” in HCM City on Tuesday, Bùi Thế Duy, deputy minister of Science and Technology, said Việt Nam is entering a new phase of development in which digital transformation is not merely a trend but a necessity to achieve rapid, sustainable, and autonomous growth.

He said the country views digital transformation as a key driver of socioeconomic development, built on three main pillars such as digital government, digital economy, and digital society with data, technology, and human resources as its foundation.

He praised the EU as an important and reliable partner, noting Europe’s leadership in promoting ethical, responsible, and sustainable digital technologies, which align closely with Việt Nam’s long-term vision.

The forum provides a platform for government agencies, businesses, and research institutions from both sides to strengthen partnerships in innovation, investment, and technology transfer, building a “sustainable, human-centred, and prosperous digital future,” he added.

EU Ambassador to Việt Nam Julien Guerrier said the event coincides with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the EU and Việt Nam, which have evolved into a trusted and strategic partnership, particularly in science, technology, and sustainable development.

He reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting Việt Nam’s digital transition and green growth, emphasising that both sides can leverage complementary strengths to expand cooperation in digital investment, technology transfer, and innovation.

“With a shared vision for the digital economy and sustainable growth, this forum serves as a catalyst for deeper collaboration between European and Vietnamese enterprises in areas such as digital infrastructure, transport technology, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence,” he said.

EU a strategic partner of HCM City

Nguyễn Lộc Hà, chairman of HCM City People’s Committee, said the city views Europe as a strategic partner in its comprehensive digital transformation journey, aligned with its three strategic breakthroughs: institutional reform, digital infrastructure, and human resource development.

He urged European banks and financial institutions to leverage tools such as the European Sustainable Development Fund and the Global Gateway Initiative to invest in the city’s semiconductor, digital, and green technology sectors.

Nguyễn Đức Khương, vice president for international development at De Vinci Higher Education Group, called for broader cooperation with professional associations and private sector players to strengthen technology partnerships.

He identified four key priorities: developing skilled human resources, advancing technology transfer, promoting transparent data governance, and learning from the EU’s frameworks on digital standards and regulation.

According to the General Statistics Office, foreign direct investment (FDI) in Việt Nam reached US$28.5 billion in the first nine months, up more than 15 per cent year-on-year.

The EU remains one of Việt Nam’s top 10 foreign investors, with around 2,450 active projects worth over $30.6 billion, mainly in high-tech, services, and value-added industries.

The forum was co-organised by D4D Hub, the EU Delegation to Việt Nam, AVSE Global, and EuroCham Vietnam, in collaboration with the National Data Association (NDA) and the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA).

It featured six thematic sessions focusing on cooperation in semiconductors, telecommunications, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and enterprise digitalisation.

Organisers said the event aims to build an open, trusted, and inclusive digital ecosystem grounded in data sovereignty, transparency, and shared sustainable values. — VNS