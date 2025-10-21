VN-Index reclaims 27 points as foreign capital returns to market

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s benchmark indices bounced back on Tuesday after a turbulent session, as foreign investors returned with strong net buying, helping the market recover from its sharp fall a day earlier.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index climbed 27 points, or 1.65 per cent, to 1,663.43 points, following Monday’s shock plunge of nearly 95 points.

Market breadth turned positive, with 213 stocks advancing and 133 declining. Liquidity eased slightly but stayed high at nearly VNĐ48 trillion (US$1.8 billion).

The VN30-Index also staged a solid recovery, gaining more than 45 points, or 2.41 per cent, to 1,915.9 points. Twenty-six of the 30 large-cap stocks advanced, while only four retreated.

Similarly, the HNX-Index on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) edged up 1.63 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 264.65 points.

Driving the rebound were major names such as Vingroup (VIC), which rose 4.36 per cent, LPBank (LPB) up 3.16 per cent and Vinhomes (VHM) gaining 2.69 per cent.

FPT Corporation (FPT) hit its ceiling price of VNĐ93,000 per share, while HDBank (HDB) also surged by the daily limit of 7 per cent.

However, some stocks still faced selling pressure, including Masan Group (MSN), which dropped 4.76 per cent, VIX Securities (VIX) down 2.94 per cent, Novaland (NVL) off 6.8 per cent and VNDirect Securities (VND) falling 4.1 per cent.

Tuesday’s recovery followed the market’s record one-day fall on October 20, buoyed by encouraging domestic indicators such as steady GDP growth and strong third-quarter corporate earnings.

Adding to the upbeat mood, foreign investors made a net purchase of over VNĐ2.4 trillion on HoSE and VNĐ83.48 billion on HNX.

Viet Dragon Securities Corporation (VDSC) forecast the market would stabilise in the coming sessions, reflecting similar profit trends seen in June and August. The VN-Index is expected to fluctuate between 1,489 and 1,758 points in the short term.

Analysts advised investors to stay calm and avoid panic selling, suggesting that the recent correction could offer attractive entry points for medium-term positions.

According to Saigon - Hanoi Securities (SHS), short-term demand may strengthen if the VN-Index retests the 1,570–1,600-point range. Investors were urged to maintain balanced portfolios and focus on fundamentally strong stocks in strategic sectors with high growth potential. — BIZHUB/VNS