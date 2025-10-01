SHB raises charter capital to VNĐ45.9 trillion, solidifying position among top private banks

HÀ NỘI — Saigon – Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) has officially raised its charter capital to VNĐ45.9 trillion (US$1.7 billion) following the State Bank of Vietnam’s approval to amend its establishment licence. With this milestone, SHB continues to solidify its place among the top five privately owned joint stock banks in Việt Nam.

The capital increase was achieved after SHB successfully issued 528.5 million shares to pay a 13 per cent stock dividend for 2024, in addition to a 5 per cent cash dividend, bringing the total dividend payout to 18 per cent. This reflects SHB’s strong financial foundation and its consistent commitment to delivering value to shareholders. The bank expects to maintain the 18 per cent dividend ratio for 2025.

This year, SHB is aiming for a pre-tax profit of VNĐ14.5 trillion, up 25 per cent, with total assets reaching VNĐ832 trillion. By 2026, the bank aims to surpass VNĐ1 quadrillion in total assets, marking a new milestone in scale and market position.

According to its audited H1 2025 financial statements, SHB recorded total assets of nearly VNĐ826 trillion and customer loans exceeding VNĐ594.5 trillion, up 28.9 per cent year-on-year. Pre-tax profit for the first six months reached more than VNĐ8.9 trillion, up 30 per cent compared to the same period last year and fulfilling 62 per cent of its annual plan.

SHB has consistently delivered outstanding operational efficiency, with its cost-to-income ratio at just 16.4 per cent – the lowest in the sector – and labour productivity leading the industry, with pre-tax profit per employee reaching VNĐ1.3 billion.

The bank’s asset quality continues to improve, with non-performing loans well controlled and group-2 loans falling to just 0.3 per cent. Its consolidated capital adequacy ratio remains above 11 per cent, significantly higher than the 8 per cent minimum required by the central bank.

With its strong performance, SHB has earned recognition among the 'Top 10 Most Profitable Private Enterprises in Việt Nam' by Vietnam Report, the 'Top 100 Most Valuable Brands' by Brand Finance, and is consistently one of the largest tax contributors in the banking sector.

SHB is implementing a bold transformation strategy based on four pillars: reforming mechanisms and processes, empowering people as the core driver, placing customers and markets at the centre, and accelerating IT modernisation and digital transformation.

SHB’s ambition is to become the most efficient bank in Việt Nam, the most popular digital bank and a leading retail bank, while also being a trusted partner for corporate clients across private and State-owned sectors. By 2035, SHB aims to become a modern retail, green and digital bank in the top tier of the regional banking industry. — VNS