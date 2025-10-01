Vinamilk saves $3 million annually with in-house order coordination system

HÀ NỘI — A process that once seemed simple — verifying delivery photos — used to cost Vinamilk more than US$3 million each year. Instead of expanding its workforce or outsourcing, Việt Nam’s leading dairy company took a bold step: building its own AI-powered order coordination system.

The platform can process hundreds of thousands of delivery images within minutes, marking a new milestone in Vinamilk’s digital transformation journey.

As the market leader in milk and dairy products in Việt Nam, Vinamilk faced significant challenges in managing and monitoring deliveries, from ensuring accurate and complete shipments to reducing delivery times.

The manual image-checking process alone demanded a large workforce, driving up operating costs. By applying artificial intelligence to fully automate this process, Vinamilk has cut millions in expenses while enhancing accuracy and efficiency.

Vinamilk attracted strong attention at AWS Cloud Day Việt Nam 2025, the country’s largest annual event for Amazon Web Services, which welcomed more than 1,700 participants.

As the only FMCG company with a showcase booth, Vinamilk surprised many attendees who did not expect a manufacturing business to present its own in-house technology capabilities at a technology-driven event.

"Vinamilk’s automated order coordination system not only reduces labour costs, but also boosts operational efficiency and scalability. The system now integrates AI-powered sales agents and smart product recommendations to increase conversion rates and sales,” said General Manager of AWS Việt Nam Eric Yeo.

The platform can also flexibly scale to handle peak demand during major promotions. During Shopee’s 11/11 shopping festival in 2024, Vinamilk used the system to process an 18-fold surge in orders compared to a normal day, with ease.

Owning technology to accelerate innovation

Digital transformation is now one of Vinamilk’s core strategic projects. According to its 2025 annual report, the company envisions building a comprehensive digital ecosystem that seamlessly connects production, distribution, retail and consumer engagement.

“Our ultimate goal is to optimise every aspect of operations to create a sustainable competitive advantage,” the report stated.

With its in-house tech team, Vinamilk can now roll out new features much faster — sometimes within just days. For example, during the '1:1 Donation' campaign supporting communities in northern Việt Nam after Typhoon Yagi in late 2024, Vinamilk’s team developed an online ordering site in just 24 hours, enabling quick delivery of essential supplies.

This agility has also translated into tangible market success. According to data from Metric, Vinamilk was the only Vietnamese brand in the top 10 best-selling brands of 2024 across Shopee, Lazada, Tiki and Sendo, climbing to seventh place overall — up two spots from the previous year.

By mastering its own technology and fostering a culture of innovation, Vinamilk is not only strengthening operational efficiency but also enhancing consumer experience, reinforcing its position as a pioneering brand in Việt Nam’s fast-growing digital economy. — VNS