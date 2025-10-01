METALEX Vietnam showcases advanced metalworking technologies in HCM City

HCM CITY — A wide range of advanced metalworking tools and solutions are on display at METALEX Vietnam 2025, taking place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City from October 1 to 3.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Bá Tòng, Vice President and head of the southern executive committee of the Việt Nam Association for Supporting Industries, said Việt Nam’s supporting industries have made remarkable progress in recent years.

By the end of 2024, Việt Nam had more than 3,000 enterprises in supporting industries, including about 600 with the capacity to directly join global supply chains, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade. However, challenges remain, as most enterprises are small or medium-sized, with limited technology and management capacity, and an inconsistent ability to meet international standards, he said.

The localisation rate in the automotive sector is still below target, and only about 17 per cent of Vietnamese suppliers are part of multinational corporations’ supply chains.

He stressed the importance of creating platforms and forums that enable Vietnamese enterprises to access technology, enhance production capacity, and connect with partners both at home and abroad.

“In the context of deeper international integration, trade exhibitions play a crucial role in bringing businesses closer to technology, trends, and markets. METALEX Vietnam is one such practical bridge, helping enterprises strengthen capabilities and increase the added value of Việt Nam’s supporting industries,” he said.

Varaporn Dhamcharee, managing director of RX Tradex Thailand and Việt Nam, the event’s organiser, said that in the first eight months of 2025, Việt Nam’s industrial sector had shown strong momentum, particularly in metalworking.

The Industrial Production Index rose by 8.5 per cent, while manufacturing expanded by more than 10 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Imports of metalworking-related goods also rose sharply in the first eight months: machinery, equipment, tools, and spare parts reached nearly US$38.9 billion (+23.6 per cent), steel products to $5.2 billion (+24 per cent), and other common metal products to $3 billion (+46.2 per cent).

This reflects both strong demand and pressure on raw materials and the urgent need for local enterprises to enhance their capabilities, invest in advanced technologies, and capture greater value within the supply chain, she said.

METALEX Vietnam 2025 has been carefully designed with curated content to directly address business needs, she noted. The exhibition focuses on advanced solutions in machine tools, precision measurement and inspection, production automation, welding technology, and supporting industries, all aimed at helping manufacturers boost productivity and competitiveness.

Visitors and buyers will also benefit from a series of tailored programmes designed to act as catalysts for business building. These include Expert Sharing Sessions, offering practical insights into technology, management, and workforce development; the Buyer Zone, enabling key buyers to connect directly with precision engineering and metalworking suppliers; and the Sourcing Fair 2025, which facilitates connections between Vietnamese enterprises and FDI companies across the supply chain.

“We believe that through METALEX Vietnam 2025, participating enterprises will gain access to new technologies and discover strategic partnership opportunities, gradually strengthening their competitiveness and affirming the position of Việt Nam’s mechanical and manufacturing industries on the global industrial map,” she added.

Đỗ Phước Tống, chairman of the HCM City Association of Mechanical – Electrical Enterprises (HAMEE), said the association is showcasing its members at this year’s event.

“We hope our booth will not only serve as a display area but also as a space for networking, collaboration, and strengthening the image of HCM City’s mechanical and electrical community. It is also an opportunity to introduce high-quality solutions, products, and services from our members while seeking new partners to accompany us on the path of international integration,” he said. — VNS